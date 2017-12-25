Just curious: How old is Santa and other timely holiday questions

In our never-ending search for truth, we went to the Christmas experts. Here’s what they had to say.

The Langley Advance talked with seven youngsters at the Cookie Monster Preschool in Langley City, asking them about Christmas.

A total of seven videos will be presented between Dec. 19 and 25.

It’s Dec. 22 and today’s video is of Charlotte Zier-Vogel. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Samantha Cabinjoy lays out the facts on Christmas in a chat with the Langley Advance. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Alec Palahicky is a four-year old at Cookie Monster Preschool in Langley City and imparted his knowledge of Christmas to the Langley Advance. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)