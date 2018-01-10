Keian’s Toy Drive breaks records with 4,000 toys delivered to sick children

People’s kindness and generosirty inspires Blundells to keep their son’s legacy going

The smiles on brave boys’ and girls’ faces at BC Children’s Hospital was the best gift of all for Chantal and Ryan Blundell in December as they continued their late son’s legacy of bringing a moment of joy to sick children at Christmas.

“This year, the involvement we have seen from the community, companies and the Surrey and Burnaby RCMP is nothing short of amazing,” said Keian’s mom, Chantal Blundell.

“We’ve had so many special stories shared with how Keian has continued to bless the lives around him and for that, we are so grateful. We’ve had individuals and companies that continue to donate year after year, and Keian’s RCMP family has continued to grow in strength and numbers.”

A record number of donations were collected from the public and Surrey RCMP employees and staff .

On Dec. 19, 2017, more than 4,200 toys and $3,600 was delivered to BC Children’s Hospital for Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. Toys and cash donations were collected from the public and employees and staff at Surrey RCMP’s six offices.

“The toys and gift cards were used to give all of those children spending Christmas in the hospital exactly what Keian wanted — joy,” she said.

“Not only that, but they will continue to bring happiness, as they will be used for birthdays, as well as special gifts for hundreds of brave boys and girls and their families throughout the year.”

The Blundells, along with their youngest son, were also able to deliver gift baskets to all oncology inpatient families at BC Children’s Hospital and were fortunate to have met some “amazing, appreciative families.”

At the age of five, Keian Blundell’s holiday wish was that every sick child would receive a gift at Christmas.

SEE RELATED STORY

Even through his own suffering, in 2012 he began a toy drive after being diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

That year, Keian was able to go home for the Christmas holidays and wanted the other kids who were still in hospital to feel the same joy.

Even though he was sick himself, Keian delivered 16 toys to BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

The next year, Keian was introduced to Surrey RCMP Const. Mark Peterse who’d heard Keian had always wanted to be a police officer. On Oct. 31, 2013, Keian was made an honorary member the RCMP and was presented with a custom-made uniform in iconic red serge.

On Jan. 1, 2014, Keian passed away from cancer. By then, his generous spirit had touched the entire community and has since expanded beyond its boundaries.

“The generosity bestowed towards our family and Keian’s Wish continues to inspire not only us as a family, but so many around us,” said Chantal this week.

“Thank you to everyone who donated so generously,” said Const. Mark Peterse before Christmas. “We were overwhelmed by the tremendous response by the community and our own staff.

The toys will help make this Christmas that much brighter for children and their families at BC Children’s Hospital.”

Keian's Toy Drive breaks records with 4,000 toys delivered to sick children

