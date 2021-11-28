Kimz Angels will hold drive-thru donation drive to help needy

Second year that COVID-19 has forced a change to annual fill-the-ambulance charitable event

Once again, Kimz Angels annual fill-the-ambulance donation drive will be a drive-thru event.

Held Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Focus West Logistics at unit 180, 9347 200A St., it will be the second year COVID-19 has forced founder Kim Snow to move the event from its usual home at the Murrayville IGA.

After close to two years of the pandemic, Snow has noticed more people are seeking help than ever.

“We have more seniors, more families, we have more working poor [contact us],” Snow told the Langley Advance Times, describing them as people “just one paycheque away” from homelessness.

The charity is is looking for bottled water, ready-to-eat food items, canned meat, hearty soups, cereal and granola bars, peanut butter and and crackers, canned fruit, canned vegetables, restaurant gift cards, grocery gift cards and gas gift cards, as well as towels and blankets and new and unopened underwear, socks, toothbrushes, tooth past, deodorant, diapers size 4,5, and 6, pads and tampons, and depends undergarments for seniors.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Big response to Kimz Angels donation despite COVID-19 restrictions

Snow thanked Focus West and Syber Concrete for providing storage space for donations.

They are planning to have all the contributions sorted and on the way in time for Christmas.

“We’ll have everything delivered by the 24th,” Snow said.

“Everything before Santa.”

Kimz Angels has also been distributing supplies to flood victims in Abbotsford, and plans to keep on doing so.

“We dropped off at Tradex and other locations,” Snow explained.

“The first 72 hours, everyone wants to help, then people start focusing on something else. We’re not going to stop. People don’t just get cold and hungry at Christmas.”

READ ALSO: Kimz Angels virtual gala raises $50,000

Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable.

People who can’t make it to the warehouse can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.

AldergroveCommmunityLangley