Hannah & Shoshi have found a ‘fur’ever home. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kittens sprung to new furever home, after almost a 1.5 years in Langley shelter

A pair of kittens have found a new home, one of many Furry Tail Ending stories out of LAPS

It turned out to be a furry tail ending for Hannah and Shoshi.

Visits to the Patti Dale Animal Shelter are down, understandably, as people self-isolate due to the coronavirus. So too are the adoption rates.

But there are still positive adoption stories coming out of the Langley Animal Protection Society’s facility, including one this past week that executive director Jayne Nelson found very touching.

“It was a very exciting start to the week for LAPS staff as we watched long-time shelter residents Hannah and Shoshi adopted into their furever home,” she shared.

Hannah and Shoshi are a pair of cats that spent more than 445 days at the shelter, waiting to find someone who could adopt them together, Nelson explained.

“During that time they sat patiently, day after day, as hundreds of visitors walked through during viewing hours. After over a year of waiting, this past Monday they saw their dream come true,” Nelson said.

RELATED STORY: LAPS annual Furry Tails race goes virtual this April

“During their long stay, LAPS staff and volunteers wanted to ensure that Hannah and Shoshi were healthy and happy,” she said.

Everyday these “adorable” kitties enjoyed the benefits of high quality food, industry leading medical care, and a spacious room with plenty of toys, scratching posts, soft beds, and their very own fully enclosed Catio to go outside during the warm weather.

In addition to this, Hannah and Shoshi were always treated to some extra attention and love from anyone who walked past their communal room, Nelson said.

“Caring for animals like Hannah and Shoshi requires countless hours and resources,” she elaborated, noting how this month’s Furry Tail Virtual Race and other fundraisers are so imperative to the animal welfare organization.

To learn more about the race, other animals up for adoption, or general information about the local animal shelter, people can go online.

Animal Sheltersanimal welfareCoronavirus

SLIDESHOW: COVID pandemic reaches Langley

