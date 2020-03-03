Kwantlen production part of Fort Langley spring programming

Joseph Dandurand’s Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to National Historic Site March 18 to 22

This spring break, March 16 to 27, visitors can travel back to the mid-1800s by visiting Fort Langley National Historic Site through demos and artistic theatre performances.

With the lively seasoning arriving, people will have the chance to see the chicks and bunnies out and about that are housed on the grounds.

They’ll also get to try barrel-making, watch the blacksmith work, and try shaping their own piece of metal at the junior blacksmith shop.

Once guests have found their favourite job, they can go to the Big House and use a nib pen and ink to sign a contract to join the Hudson’s Bay Company at Fort Langley.

“National historic sites such as Fort Langley represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples,” said Nancy Hildebrand, promotions officer at FLNHS.

“By encouraging young people to discover and connect with Canada’s incredible nature and fascinating history, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for our national treasures,” she added.

Also during spring break, Parks Canada is working together with Kwantlen First Nation to host a touring performance called, Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish, by Axis Theatre.

The author of the play is Joseph A. Dandurand, a member of Kwantlen First Nation and the performances will be upstairs in the Big House.

Brigitte Wieronski, visitor experience manager, said FLNHS has a role to play in telling the stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

Through the application of key practices in public history, the Stories of Canada Program helps sites expand their programs and messages through addressing controversial stories, sharing authority, confronting colonial legacies, and supporting Indigenous communities to share their stories, in their way, at heritage sites,” Wieronski said.

The dates of the performance will be March 18 to 22 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale at https://thowxiya.brownpapertickets.com/ for just $2.40 on top of admission fees.

Set in Kwantlen First Nations Village of Squa’lets, Dandurand introduces storytellers who spin a tale about Th’owxiya and a powerful feast dish, which holds many beautiful foods from around the world.

A young mouse, Kw’at’el, decides to steal from Th’owxiya’s feast dish which in turn brings upon her wrath.

Kw’at’el must pay for his theft by bringing her two tasty children or she will eat Kw’at’el’s whole family.

Along the way, Kw’at’el meets Raven, two young bears, and a Sasquatch who help find lessons of greed, respect, understanding and forgiveness.

Under the guidance of Dandurand, Langley Fine Arts School’s Drama 11 and 12 class recently performed the production at the Chief Sepass Theatre as part of their indigenous studies curriculum.

“The performance provides a lovely opportunity for local families to gain an understanding and connection to local Indigenous culture. Canadians will have an increased appreciation and knowledge of Canada’s cultural heritage,” Wieronski added.

Purchasing tickets in advance ensures a seat at the desired performance.

READ MORE: ‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

lelәm’ at the fort café will be open, offering food, hot drinks and heritage-inspired treats throughout spring break.

Regular daily admission fees apply during spring break for the price of $7.90 per adult and $6.60 per senior.

Admission is free for youth 17 and under to all Parks Canada’s places.

For more information and a detailed event schedule, visit the Parks Canada website: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort Langley