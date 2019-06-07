Leith White helps feed the homeless through new action table initiative. (Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

L-CHAT barbeques to end poverty

Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table kicks off campaign with free lunch

A brand new organization fighting homelessness in Langley is welcoming everyone for a free barbecue.

The Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table will be at Langley Vineyard Church from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. on Friday, to provide a meal and show how people can get involved.

“We’re letting people know about all of the organizations and resources already existing in Langley,” said L-CHAT co-chair Leith White. “It’s to show people who to contact… who to call… where to bring food and clothing donations. We’re basically answering the question, “how can I help?”.”

L-CHAT formed earlier this year with a mission to reduce stigmas associated with the homeless and to humanize the issue.

Read More: Langley third highest for growth in homeless population

Their many goals include the installation of a public washroom and the establishment of a daytime hub — a place for people to visit in-between their stays at local shelters.

“Most of the people have no place to go during the day,” White explained. “We want to continue to raise awareness through events like Coldest Night of the Year and build an impact on the community down the road so Langley’s most vulnerable have a place to go.”

Kimz Angels, JD Farms Specialty Turkey, and No Frills supplied donations together to help put the barbecue on.

Anyone is welcome to attend and find out about L-CHAT’s homelessness cause.

Additionally, people can also visit The Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table Facebook page.

