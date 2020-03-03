Lake2Lake is an Okanagan fundraiser that aims to raise funds for Rwandan education. (Lake2Lake/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Lake2Lake ride through the Okanagan gets a head start in Langley

Registration night on April 6 aims to get participants raising funds for education in Rwanda

Registration for the 11th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda, a 200km cycle across the Okanagan and Shuswap, opens April 1.

Though the ride doesn’t happen until Sept. 19 and 20, organizers are hoping to spread the work and get as many participants as possible.

Funds raised support the work of Wellspring, an organization that equips Rwandan teachers with the tools to transform their classrooms, schools, communities.

Kristie Voth, Wellspring’s public engagement coordinator, said the ride is fully supported, meaning meals, accommodation, and medical services are all provided.

“We start in Vernon at Swan Lake and head up through Armstrong, Salmon Arm, and end at Eagle Bay in the Shuswap, hence the lake-to-lake,” Voth said. “It’s a beautiful, scenic ride and we normally get between 70 to 90 riders. This year we are hoping for 100.”

To kick off their registration, two reunion and info nights are being held, one in the Okanagan, and one in Langley.

The relaxed and informative evenings are an opportunity to connect with fellow Lake2Lake riders and crew, as well as to bring along friends who might be interested in joining.

If people register at the event, they’ll receive a $20 discount on their registration fee.

The Langley registration event takes place April 6 at 7 p.m. at Trading Post Eatery – 9143 Glover Rd.

“The Wellspring funding office is actually based in Langley,” Voth explained. “It was started by two students at TWU. Many participants come from the Lower Mainland who believe in quality education for all.”

READ MORE: Fraser Valley MS Bike event raises more than $171,000

More information can be found at www.kake2lake.org/ride.reunion-info-night.

Rachel Fitz, a Langley teenager, had previously organized her own local fundraiser for Wellspring, called Rachel’s Ride.

Running annually for five years, participants could either ride 5.5km or 10.5 km through the Fort-to-Fort trail.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

