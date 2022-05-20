Langely high school kids pull their share of weeds

At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News) At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News) At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News) At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News) At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News) At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News) At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News) At least 60 Walnut Grove Secondary students spent a couple hours cleaning away invasive species along the Fort-to-Fort Trail in Fort Langley recently. (Special to The News)

Dozens of Langley teens were handed bikes and shovels as part of a recent Grade 11 outing.

Students from Walnut Grove Secondary spent the better part of a day on the Fort-to-Fort Trail, pulling up invasive Himalayan blackberries, as part of a blitz run by the Township of Langley and Green Teams of Canada.

Sixty students from the school’s EDGE program took turns biking around Fort Langley and removing invasive weeds on Friday, May 13, said Ashton Kerr, program manager for the Lower Mainland Green Team.

“Having students bike to the Fort-to-Fort Trail from their school was a really unique aspect to this activity. This meant that the students not only used a sustainable form of transportation to get to this environmental activity, but also got lots of physical exercise,” Kerr said.

READ MORE: Langley students dig in to clear invasive blackberries

The day also included education about noxious weeds and how to remove them, why they make it hard for native plants to thrive, and how the relatively shallow root system can contribute to soil erosion.

But more than that, Kerr stressed the importance of coming together to reach a common goal – especially in light of climate change.

“The before-and-after photos tell it all, and the students themselves noticed the difference they were making to free many native plants that were engulfed by the blackberry.”

If people are interested in learning more about The Lower Mainland Green Team program, they can visit: greenteamscanada.ca.

IN RECENT NEWS: Walnut Grove cannabis shop gets turned down for a second time on tie vote

.

EnvironmentFort Langley