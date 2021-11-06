Back in early 2019, the Embrace A Discarded Animal Society held a dog adoption event in conjunction with PetSmart Charities in Langley. (Black Press Media files)

Langley adoption event an opportunity to put a little floof in your life

Animal welfare society will have cats and kittens available for adoption during special campaign

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society will be bringing 40 cats and kittens at an adoption event that runs Thursday through Sunday for National Adoption Weekend.

They society that provides pet adoption through the Langley PetSmart also runs a shelter in Blaine, Wash.

The Langley pet adoption event is at the local PetSmart, 20015 Langley Bypass.

The society, which takes in animals from kill shelters in the United States and finds homes for them on both sides of the border would also welcome volunteers to help during the adoption event.

Shifts include Wednesday evening for set up, Thursday through Sunday for the event and tear down Sunday.

Learn more about the society at www.embracesociety.ca. That’s where people can submit their adoption applications in advance for faster processing during the adoption event. They can request particular animals from the society’s adoptables list on the website or wait for the in-person event to find their new furry friend.

