Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: May 24, 2019, edition

Ongoing

• Discover Derby & Brae, through June. Series of walks and presentations at Derby Reach and Brae Island Regional Parks by notable naturalists and historians. All ages. Free, but registration required at www.drbipa.org. Presented by Derby Reach/ Brae Island Parks Association.

• Seniors’ Gardening Club returns for its third year at Langley Demonstration Garden demonstration garden. Roll up your sleeves, prepare to get dirty, and get moving through digging, planting, and gardening. Tips, cuttings, seeds, and ideas for successful gardening shared. All levels welcome. Bring gardening gloves if you have them. 50+ years free, every Monday, to June 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sessions may be cancelled due to inclement weather.

• Salmon Saturdays – Langley Environmental Partners (LEPS) hosts community events and volunteer opportunities on the last Saturday of each month.

– May 25 is the GVWS spring bird count at Poplar Bay (Lefevre Rd. at River Rd.). Newbies and experienced birders welcome. Contact GVWS at stewardship@leps.bc.ca.

• Legh Mulhall Kilpin art exhibition celebrated with reception at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibition runs to June 2.

• Summer Jobs Langley Environmental Partners is looking for two high school students for a full-time environmental youth crew this summer. Positions include working outdoors with the environment. Apply by June 14. Info: http://www.leps.bc.ca/action/employment/

May 24-25

• Langley Secondary School’s 1974 Grads are organizing a 45-year reunion. May 24 is Social meet and greet evening in Murrayville. Potluck lunch, car rally, and catered dinner at George Preston Recreation Centre planned for May 25. Tickets and more information: contact Tom Barichello at tom_sharron@shaw.ca. Facebook: LSS Grads 74

May 25

• Yard Sale – Brookswood Senior Citizen Hall, 19899 36th Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Township-wide Garage Sale is an opportunity to declutter and organize. Info: tol.ca/garagesale.

• Second annual Langley Walk for Alzheimer’s at Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Community, 8888 202nd St., from 10 a.m. to noon. Annual event raises money for Alzheimers Disease. Register: Langley Gardens at 604-881-8138 or Walnut Grove-Willoughby Business Association at 604-897-0992 to register.

May 26

• Annual MS Walk to raise funds for multiple sclerosis (MS) gets underway at 10:30 a.m. (check-in starts at 9 a.m.) from Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Participants can choose from a variety of routes, including a wheelchair-accessible route for people using mobility aids. Info: mswalks.ca

May 28

• Willoughby Residents Association meets 7 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Church, 20097 72nd Ave. If you live in Willoughby or are concerned about the Willoughby area, come have a say in your neighbourhood and hear what we’ve been doing for our community. Info: www.willoughbyresidents.org.

May 31-Jun2

• Walk in the Spirit of Reconciliation begins in Fort Langley on May 31 and winds up in Mission on June 2. Friday 5:30 p.m.: walk from the United Church in Fort Langley to Kwantlen First Nation for 6 p.m. meal and cultural presentation at the Longhouse. Saturday 9 a.m.: walk from Marina Park, Fort Langley, to Mt. Lehman United Church. Sunday noon: walk from the north side of the Mission Bridge to Pekw’xe:Yles (site of St. Mary’s Residential School), where there will be a tour and stories (1:30 p.m.), Kairos blanket exercise (2:30 p.m.), and dinner (6 p.m.). This is the fourth annual walk, commemorating the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of June 2, 2015. Find out more on Facebook at Walk in the Spirit of Reconciliation, or contact Hilde Seal, 604-530-2929, hilde@ucol.ca.

June 1

• Using Natural Dyes workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Langley Demonstration Garden. Learn to search for and prepare natural materials for dyeing: leaves, flowers, berries, etc. Email garden@leps.bc.ca or call 604-546-0344.

• C.A.R.E.S Cat Shelter Pub Night at Fox & Fiddle, 19530 Langley Bypass. Silent auction, door prizes, 50/50. Live entertainment by Halifax Wharf Rats. Tickets $30: email fundraiser@carescatshelter.

• Block Party at Aldergrove Legion, 26607 Fraser Hwy., runs 1 to 7 p.m., with live entertainment and activities for kids. Food and beverages available all day. Pig roast dinner for $15, $10 for children under 14, five and under free. Meet your neighbours and discover what services are available in the community.

• Sixth annual British Invasion Car Show, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Douglas Park, 5409 206th St. Live Music. All British cars welcome, but space is limited, so pre-registration is recommended at www.oecc.ca or call 604 240 1847. $15/car, with proceeds to Langley Food Bank.

• Unveiling of the signage for David Beggs Memorial Park, Corner of Davis Crescent and Springfield Drive, at 1 p.m.

• Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Course officially opening 10 a.m. at Jackman Wetlands Park, 1111 272nd St. The first 100 new players will receive a commemorative disc.

• Strawberry Social and Bake Sale – Strawberries are arriving early this year! Have a bowl of strawberry shortcake. There will be home baking for sale, as well as the book, “Hospital on the Hill,” at United Churches of Langley – Murrayville, 21562 Old Yale Rd. Adults $8, children 6-10 years $3, and 5 years and under free. Bake sale opens 12:30 p.m.. tea served from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event: adults $8, children 6-10 years $3 and 5 years and under free. Contact office@ucol.ca or call 604-530-2929.

• Walk the trails of the Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary with Langley Field Naturalists. Expect to see lots of birds in the middle of the breeding season and a great variety of trees and shrubs. Dress for the weather and wear proper footwear. There is a small admission fee. Bring lunch, snacks, and refreshments. Meet at the Reifel Sanctuary or call 604-219-2043.

June 2

• Rotary Interpretive Centre opening at Derek Doubleday Arboretum, at noon.

• Ride for Doug heads out for the 13th annual event, leaving South Langley Church, 20098 22nd Ave., at 1 p.m. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. The Ride For Doug raises money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy, and is a show of support for Doug in his battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

June 7

• Walk with Langley Field Naturalists on the trails of Campbell Valley Park with its great variety of trees, flowers, and shrubs and enjoy the songs and sights of the birds that have arrived for their short breeding season. Entitled A Dawn Chorus, the walk begins at 6 a.m. Walking distance is about 5 km. Wear appropriate footwear and bring a packed lunch. Call 604-219-2043.

June 9

• Come out and Experience life on a farm with a tour of Laurica Farm at 10 a.m. Learn about where meat comes from as well as animal welfare. Best suited for ages 5-12 but all family members are welcome to attend. Email learn@explorescienceclub.com to register; include the number of children attending and their ages.

June 15

• Walk around the Serpentine Wildlife Management Area with the Langley Field Naturalists. The wetland along the Serpentine River dyke is jointly managed by Ducks Unlimited and the Ministry of Environment. Call 604-576-6831. The parking lot is located behind Art Knapps at 4391 King George Boulevard.

June 23

• Stay Gold Custom Car Show will be held at H.D. Stafford Middle School, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Community shredding event: Watch unwanted paper materials – old tax returns, credit card statements, any personal information – safely shredded, by donation. No need to remove staples or paperclips. All proceeds benefit seniors in the community. Tuk shop sale, BBQ, Mini Car Show. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources Society, 20605 51B Ave. Call 604-530-3020.

June 26

• Spineless Wonders of Water & Land, at Campbell Valley Regional Park, from 10 a.m. to noon. Pond dip and net sweep for hidden invertebrates to find out why they’re so important to the park. For ages 19 years and over. $3 per person per session. Registration required: online code 7632 at www.metrovancouveronline.org, or call 604-432-6359.

• Walk the trails of Irene Pearce Park with the Langley Field Naturalists. The area was turned into a park after pressure was exerted by the Council of Ratepayers and Langley Field Naturalists. It is part of the Municipal Nature Park with the Little Campbell River flowing through it, and has stands of mature Douglas Fir. Meet at 7 p.m. in the parking lot at 224th Street and 5th Avenue. Call 604-576-7731.

Volunteers & Donations

• Boutique Finds – Volunteers run the boutique thrift shop in support of Langley Meals on Wheels at 20410 Douglas Cres. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels for the event July 26 to 28. Minimum four-hour shift. T-shirt and volunteer appreciation event for those who help out. Info and registration: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/volunteer.

• Inclusion Langley Society requires two volunteers to help with their Child & Youth Program over spring break. Contact Shirley @ 604-992-5039 or syamashita@inclusionlangley.com.

• Langley Emergency Program manages volunteer teams – Emergency Support Services and Emergency Communications Support. Contact Ginger at 604-514-2820 or ep@langleycity.ca.

• Meals on Wheels – The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

• Penny Pincher thrift store The store, 20550 Fraser Hwy., accepts donation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The shop is operated by the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and raises funds for hospital equipment.

• Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation – The thrift shoppe and offices are now in Aldergrove, 2978 272nd St., and raise money for the organization’s work. Info: 778-278-3697.

• Tuk Shop – The public can pick up gently used items at the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds support the non-profit seniors’ centre. Open to the public. Donations of clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, knick knacks, dishware and other small items accepted. Info: 604-530-3020, ext. 312.

• Second Story Treasures – The store at 20349 88th Ave. raises funds for the Langley Hospice Society. Donations needed.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– Mini Book Club, for kids in Kindergarten to Grade 3, involves discussions of books to read, and drawing favourite characters. May 29, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 19, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 6, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 2, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 5, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 17, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 11 to 11:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271 St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Blood clinics

Book at a mobile clinic listed below or the permanent site in Surrey (15285 101st Ave.). Info: blood.ca or 1-888-236-6283 (1-888-2-DONATE)

• Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary 5100 206th St., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Cloverdale Catholic Parish 17475 59th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Trinity Western University Reimer Student Centre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

• Walnut Grove Lutheran Church 20530 88th Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Church in the Valley 23589 Old Yale Rd., 1 to 8 p.m.

• Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Hall 26770 29th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,

• Aldergrove Community Secondary 26850 29th Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.,

Get thrifty

• Boutique Finds – Volunteers run the boutique thrift shop in support of Langley Meals on Wheels at 20410 Douglas Cres. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Penny Pincher thrift store The store, 20550 Fraser Hwy., accepts donation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The shop is operated by the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and raises funds for hospital equipment.

• Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation – The thrift shoppe and offices are now in Aldergrove, 2978 272nd St., and raise money for the organization’s work. Info: 778-278-3697.

• Tuk Shop – The public can pick up gently used items at the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds support the non-profit seniors’ centre. Open to the public. Donations of clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, knick knacks, dishware and other small items accepted. Info: 604-530-3020, ext. 312.

• Second Story Treasures – The store at 20349 88th Ave. raises funds for the Langley Hospice Society. Donations needed.

Out and about

• Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – at 27247 Fraser Hwy. , 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Full, hot, home-cooked meal including tea or coffee and dessert, followed by games.

• Heartfulness Meditation free masterclass has weekly sessions. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

• Glen Valley Watershed Society – a group of passionate people looking to protect waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: stewardship@leps.bc.ca

• Langley Hospice Society – Hospice centre is at 20660 48th Ave. Society offers programs for all ages. Info: 604-530-1115 or info@langleyhospice.com.

• CARES – The no-kill cat shelter in Milner need volunteers for Sundays at its pet adoption centre in PetSmart. Noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. shifts available. Help is also needed Thursday mornings for cleaning at the adoption centre Info: 604-532-5632 (leave a message) or info@carescatshelter.com.

• Brookswood Senior Centre – The centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Chess club, Mondays, 7 to 10 p.m.

– Cribbage (five-card), Tuesdays, 12 to 2 p.m. tea and goodies included.

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Zumba Gold, Monday and Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

– Pool/snooker, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Bridge, Wednesday and Friday, 12 to 4 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

– Mexican Train Dominoes and more. Play games on the second and fourth Thursday of each month 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• You’ve Gotta Have Friends: The local initiative to foster a sense of community and belonging is located at 20510 Fraser Hwy. Contact: 604-533-6546. Info: youvegottahavefriends.ca.

• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a non-profit weight loss support group. For a nighttime chapter near you, phone Jacquie, 604-556-0535. For a daytime chapter, phone Linda, 604-462-9326.

• Health Equipment Loan Program HELP: Canadian Red Cross program, provides short-term loans of medical equipment. 106 – 20530 Langley Bypass. Info: 604-532-2282.

• Tai chi: For people with health problems, chronic illnesses, mobility challenges, or the consequences of an injury. Movements are adapted for people with reduced mobility and the program is open to all. Thursdays, Douglas Recreation Centre, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Info: 604-507-0700.

• Meals on Wheels – The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

• Food and Friends Langley: Meals on Wheels has a program for seniors (55+) to share a nutritious lunch along with socializing and guest speakers. Lunch costs $5 to $7. RSVP in advance to the number listed. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aldergrove

– Fox & Hounds Pub, 26444 32nd Ave.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-533-1679. $7.

– Otter Co-Op: 3600 248 St.: 2nd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-857-7725.

Brookswood

– Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave.: 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. RSVP: 604-590-3888.

Fort Langley

– Parish of St. George Church, 9160 Church St.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-888-7782.

Langley City

– Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940.

– Flourishing Chinese Restaurant, 20472 Fraser Hwy.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940. $6.

North Langley

– Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. RSVP: 604-882-0408. $6.

Willoughby

– Langley Seniors Village, 20365 65th Ave. 1st and 3rd Wednesday. RSVP: 604-533-1679.

Volunteers needed. A commitment of twice a month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (days of week and locations vary). Contact Langley Meals on Wheels, 604-533-1679 or ashley@lmow.ca.

• Al-Anon Family Groups: If someone else’s drinking is affecting you, AFG can help. Local meetings are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Douglas Recreation Centre. Info: 604-688-1716, langleyafg@shaw.ca or www.bcyukon-al-anon.org.

• Alano Club of Langley: A social club for people in recovery, open 365 days a year, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Drop in for a cup of coffee or a game of pool at 20473 Douglas Cres. Info: 604-532-9280.

• Alateen: The group supports young people recovering from the effects of living with problem drinking in a family member or friend. Ages 10 and up. The group meets at the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave. Info: 604-688-1716.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: Call Alcoholics Anonymous at the Langley intergroup office, 604-533-2600. Answering machine after hours. Tues. eves. at George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave., 8:30 p.m. Info: 604-434-3933 or 604-533-2600.

• Healthy Living Bag – City residents can pick up a bag of fruits and vegetables for $5 on the first Tuesday of the month. Pick up is six days later. Order through the Douglas Recreation Centre, 604-514-2865, City recreation services, 604-514-2940, or the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 604-530-3020. Pick up at the Douglas Centre or the seniors centre.

• Home educators – The Langley Home Educators Association holds monthly meetings in the Walnut Grove Lutheran Church, 20530 88th Ave. Non-members welcome. Info: Lisa, lheagroup@gmail.com.

Mondays

• Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club meets first and third Monday each month, 6:45-8 p.m., in upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28th Ave. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

• Chess Club: All ages are invited to play Mondays 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: 604-530-4232.

• Hominum: The Hominum Fraser Valley chapter is a support and discussion group to help gay, bi- or questioning men. It meets the last Monday of each month. Next meeting May 27. Info: Art, 604-462-9813 or email aapearson@shaw.ca.

• Osteoporosis Canada: The Langley branch meets on the second Monday of the month (third on holiday weekends) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Everyone welcome. Info: 604-533-4187. Next meeting: June 10.

Tuesdays

• 2277 Seaforth Highlanders – The Royal Canadian Army Cadets is for ages 12 to 18 to learn leadership, citizenship, fitness and communications. Activities include sports, band, field training exercises, first aid, camps, exchange programs, music, travel, and more at no cost to the parents. The group meets Tuesdays, 6:20 to 9 p.m. at Blacklock Elementary, 5100 206th St. Info: www.2277rcacc.com/.

• Bladder cancer support group: Regional group meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the Bonsor Recreation Complex second floor board room, 6550 Bonsor Ave. in Burnaby at 7:30 p.m. Info: bladdercancercanada.org.

• ESL Classes – Free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 264th St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

• FLCC Silver Dragons dragon boat team meet in Ft. Langley (parking lot behind the Fort Pub) every Tuesday. The recreational group of senior women in their 70s paddle on the Bedford Channel for fun and exercise. New members welcomed: for info call Gay at 604-833-1798 or Lynda at 604-536-7433.

• Fort Langley Community Association: Meets on the third Tuesday of the month in the community hall, 9167 Glover Rd., at 7:30 p.m. Info: info@fortlangleycommunity.com.

• Langley Elks Lodge 259: Check out the service club with an emphasis on helping children. Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 8 p.m. RSVP: 604-200-8569 or langleyelks@gmail.com. Info: www.fb.com/LangleyElks or www.elks-canada.org.

• Langley Newcomers and Friends – a non-profit, community-minded organization for women. Meet first Tuesday of every month, Sept. to June, at Southwinds Estate clubhouse, 21164 88th Ave. Info: Felicity 604-427-4009 or Langleynewcomers@gmail.com.

• Langley Senior Ladies Golf – weather permitting, tee time is 8:30 a.m. at Langley Golf Centre, 4343 – 216th St., to Sept. 24. Registration forms at the pro shop. Info: Marie at marie7dianna@gmail.com or Gurin at gurin.d54@gmail.com

• People in Pain Network: A peer-led support group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Church of the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. Find out about resources and support in the community to help chronic pain sufferers. Info: fraservalley@pipain.com, 1844-747-7246 or www.pipain.com.

• Toastmasters Langley 2743: Meets Tuesdays, 6:50 to 9 p.m. at the Timms Community Centre multipurpose room 2. Free drop in for three meetings to learn about the public speaking group. for 19 and older. Info: langleytoastmasters2743@gmail.com.

• Small Animal Rescue Society: Mature, reliable volunteers needed to help at the rabbit shelter in Aldergrove Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or alternate Tuesdays 5 to 7 p.m. Own transportation required. Info: Muriel, 604-530-3297.

• Valley Women’s Network: The evening chapter meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Sunrise Banquet Centre, 188th Street and Highway 10 at 6:30 p.m. The group involves business networking, business practices, health, safety and more. Reservations and info: Eleanor, 604-530-7304 or vwmeveningchapter@gmail.com.

• Vintage Riders Equestrian Club: The club for horse enthusiasts meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in St. Andrew’s Church, 9025 Glover Rd. First meeting free. Membership: $56/year. Info: vintage-equestrian.ca.

Wednesdays

• Aldergrove Art Club meets every Wednesday, 1-4 p.m., at the OAP Hall, 3015 – 273rd St.

• Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

• CN Pensioners Association meets in the Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29th Ave., on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Info: Jonn Hanlen, 604-824-0531.

• Fraser South Rhodo Society – meet 3rd Wed./month, Sept. to May., 7:30-9 p.m., at Langley Mennonite Church hall, 20997 – 40th Ave. No initial cost. Membership small fee. Monthly Speaker followed by shared desserts and coffee; plant sales and raffles. Info: call Ginny at 604-857-4136 or email vfearing@fearing.ca.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild meets on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Toastmasters Murrayville meets twice a month at the new Seventh-day Adventist Church, 23589 Old Yale Rd. (no affiliation), at 7 p.m. Learn public speaking and communication skills. Info: www.murrayvilletoastmasters.org or murrayvilletoastmasters@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• 746 Lightning Hawk Air Cadets: Youth between ages 12-18 are welcome to join the squadron. Training is Thursdays from 6:30-9:15 p.m. at the cadets Hangar 5 at the Langley Regional Airport, September to June. Info: www.746lightninghawk.com.

• Collectors Club – Meets first Thursday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Do you have a historical object that has special meaning to you, or are you a collector? Share your interest and latest finds. Contact Dennis at the library, or email dneumann@fvrl.bc.ca.

• GRASP: Peer-to-peer bereavement support group for individuals who have lost a loved one to substance use meets first Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. in the Cloverdale Recreation Centre room 206, 6188 176th St. Info: Heather, 604-616-4800 or grasphelp.org. Starts March 1.

• Langley Field Naturalists: The non-profit ecological group meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St., at 7:15 p.m. Info: langleyfieldnaturalists.org.

• Langley Lions Club Meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at West Langley Hall, 9402 208th St. Info: 604-888-1434 or westlangleyhall@gmail.com. Learn about the service club that helps locally and internationally.

• Langley Amateur Radio Association – Meets first Thursday of month, 7 p.m., at Brookswood firehall #5-20355 32nd Ave. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca.

• SMART Recover Family and Friends Group: Meets on the first and third Thursday of each month in the United Churches of Langley, 21562 Old Yale Rd. (formerly Sharon United) Meetings run 7 to 8:30 p.m. For those who are affected by the substance abuse, alcohol abuse, or other addictions of a loved one. 19 and older. Free. Info: langleySMARTgroup@gmail.com or www.smartrecovery.org. Dates: March 7, March 21.

Saturdays

• Prostate cancer support: The regional support group normally meets on the last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave., but next meeting will be on May 4, with guest speaker Glenda Standeven. Open to men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, spouses and guests. Info: pccnsurrey.ca or 604-594-5257.

• Old Time Dances: at OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St., 1-4 p.m. Cost $6. Includes coffee/tea and snacks.

Sundays

• Guys ’N’ Gals Square Dance Club – Classes 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP #71 Hall, 3015 273rd St. First three classes free to new dancers or $7 at door. Tickets $35 at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.