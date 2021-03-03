Langley Air Cadet toots his own horn in international virtual concert

Trombonist Ricky Ge will be playing in the Commonwealth Day event

Ricky Ge, a Langley Air Cadet, is playing in an international cadets orchestra. (Ricky Ge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Langley Air Cadet will be part of an international cadet orchestra taking part in a virtual concert next Monday.

Flight Sergeant Ricky Ge of 746 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Langley will perform with cadets from around the world in the concert held to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 8th.

The Commonwealth Day Cadet Band Concert brings together youth from the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada to perform three pieces of music.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to play in a virtual setting previously, so I thought I’d try the Virtual Commonwealth band out,” Ge said. “It was also a good opportunity for me to get involved with the cadet music program, not only in the province, but across the globe.”

Ge, who plays the trombone, is one of just fourteen cadets representing Canada and was chosen for this unique opportunity based on their excellence in music in the Cadet Program.

“Recording by myself doesn’t give me the same satisfaction as performing to a live audience, but I felt confident playing knowing that there are many other experienced musicians working to complete the same task I am,” Ge said of his experience playing for the online concert.

The concert will be available to view on the British Columbia Cadets Facebook page on March 8th by 4 p.m.

The eclectic musical program will include the traditional hymn The Crown that Fadeth Not, Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass and the March of the Cobblers by Bob Barratt. Viewers are invited to watch together at 7 p.m. PST.

