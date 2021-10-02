Langley Animal Protection Society is thinking inside the box again for this year’s fundraising gala

Dreams Do Come True is set to go as a virtual event on Oct. 23

The Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is working to make some animals dreams come true and needs to fundraise to do it.

The animal welfare organization is in the midst of planning its 13th annual Dreams Do Come True Gala on Oct. 23.

Last year, the non-profit organization cancelled the in-person event due to pandemic. This year will be the second LAPS is doing a virtual gala.

The 2020 gala was able to raise approximately $111,400. This year the goal is $130,000.

“The funds we raise through the gala this year is absolutely critical for our mission and to be able to continue helping these animals. This year we are looking for more participants and more support from the community,” said Danya Wheeler, communications and funds coordinator.

This event is called a Gala in a Box. The box that is delivered to patrons’ doors includes, a three- course meal kit prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group executive chef Any Slinn. As well as a wine pairing handpicked by KIS Consulting.

The meal will be a combination of fresh local portion and pre-cooked elements with both meat and vegetarian options.

Additionally, there are dozens of auction items guests can bid on, ranging from jewellery to vacations. That information will be available online soon.

Those with tickets will be emailed a zoom link for the gala, where they will be able to talk to each-other using the chat box. Those without tickets can watch the gala on the LAPS YouTube channel.

Tickets are for $120 for one person, $200 for two people and $750 for eight people.

People can purchase their gala in a box online by clicking here.

