Langley art lovers invited to come paint the town red

Calling all creatives, Paint the Town Red is happening Saturday, Nov. 2 at Fort Langley Community Hall, starting at 7 p.m.

The annual gala is held to fundraise for Fort Gallery; proceeds from ticket sales help support the artist collective’s activities throughout the year.

Edith Krause, chair of the board of directors, said the gala has evolved significantly over the past decade.

“This gala has been going on since 2007. Originally, it was called the Blue Plate Special and last year it was Arty Party,” Krause explained. “It is our major fundraising event for the gallery, and is especially important this year because we have restructured the way the gallery is run and funded.”

Krause explained that since the gallery was changed into an full-fledged artist-run centre last fall, the way in which the gallery operates has changed.

“It has become more of a public facility, where no fees are charged to artists and any artist can submit a proposal for an exhibition. This change in our constitution makes the Fort Gallery eligible for funding under the BC Arts Council and the Canada Council for the Arts.”

”However,” Krause continued, “before we be can apply for operating funding, we have to operate as an artist-run centre for a period of at least two years, proving ourselves to be capable. This is a bit of a Catch-22 and has put us into a financial squeeze; it’s because of this that our fund raising events are critical to the gallery’s survival.”

Though fundraising and gala events are imperative to Fort Gallery’s future, Krause said it will be a fun evening for the community.

Paint the Town Ted will include a performance by jazz band the Lava Lights, dancing, an appetizer/dessert buffet, and a silent auction of original art.

“Many of the great local restaurants in Fort Langley are donating appetizers and desserts for the evening, so it’s a good opportunity to try out things from their menus,” Krause said. “Everything will be labeled so you’ll know where you can get more of those fantastic coconut prawns or chicken wings.

“New this year is a raffle for goods and workshops, where you can pick your prize by entering your tickets for your preferred prize. Included in the prizes are a set of 26 handmade cards, an adult printmaking workshop and kids’ art workshops for spring break,” Krause added.

Tickets can be purchased from the gallery in person, online at www.fortgallery.ca/paint-the-town.html, or at the door.

Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Road is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

