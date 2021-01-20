Langley Arts Council hosting ‘make your own jewellery’ class

Participants will use a saw frame to pierce out their own pendant design on Thursday, Jan. 28

Learn the basic skills of silver jewellery making on Thursday, Jan. 28!

Langley Arts Council (LAC) is hosting an afternoon where they will discuss and help layout people’s designs on plate silver.

Using a saw frame under the direction of instructor Anthony Edwards, participants will pierce out the design of their pendant.

Designs can be domed and textured if desired.

LAC staff ask that participants come with their design ideas drawn to scale to be transferred to silver.

Fee is $130 and the class runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Langley Arts Council – 26770 29 Ave, Aldergrove.

This class has physical distancing measures in place and masks are required for the students, alongside the instructor.

Students will be given their own sanitized tools to work with for the duration of the class.

Participants must be over the age of 18.

To sign up and find out more, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/langleyartscouncil.

