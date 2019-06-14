VIDEO: Beer lovers tip a few for Langley Rotary Clubs

Over 18 breweries, some local, served Langley some suds on Friday night to support local charities chosen by local Rotary Clubs. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

“It’s even way bigger than last year!” exclaimed an excited beer lover as he entered the 17th Annual Tip ‘n Taste.

All three local Rotary Clubs – Langley, Sunrise, and Central – came together to put on the sudsy event at Cascades Casino Friday evening.

The much anticipated gathering attracted all sorts of new and old craft breweries from across the Lower Mainland, as well as an array of tasters looking to wet their whistle by supporting a good cause.

“We had roughly 500 people last year which we’re hoping for again,” explained the Tip ‘n Taste chair, Leon Jensen. “Last year, we raised $15,000 for Nicomekl Enhancement Society. This time, each Rotary gets to choose where their cut is going.”

Langley Sunrise has named the Starfish Program as their charity of choice, which works to feed hungry students in local schools. The other two clubs have yet to decide on their recipient.

The Tip ‘n Taste also welcomed more than just beer purveyors this go-round, signifying it’s evident growth with the participation of local wineries, vodka and gin distilleries, and even a booth mixing up Cesars.

“Dead Frog, Smuggler’s Trail, and 5 Roads are all local,” Jensen said. “But we also have wineries and even non-alcoholic drink samples for people who aren’t into craft beer.”

Roots and Wings Distillery was a brand new Langley-located addition for 2019, serving a horseradish vodka that server Madeline Burns assured was “a big hit and not a concern” for the more adventurous crowd.

Even a buzz-worthy beverage made it’s way to the Tip ‘n Taste all the way from New Zealand; Jumping Goat Liquor got people bouncing with a mixture of 33% alcohol and 25 milligrams of coffee.

Though the $35 ticket entitled tasters to only five drinks of their choice, any competition between brewery booths worried about getting picked seemed non-existent.

Judy Derksen of Smugglers’ Trail described the Langley brewing community as “a family. We all stick together and lean on each other. We are like a family.”

As for the volunteers who made all the pouring possible, Rotarian Susan Parsonssaid says it’s all about giving back to the community. “Whether it’s this event, RibFest, the wine festival, or International Women’s Day – it’s about giving back.”

Unlimited food samples made the beer go down a little easier; booths in all corners of the room served up snacks from Browns Social House, Original Joe’s, JD Farms, Me-n-Ed’s Pizza, Ricky’s Restaurant, Dublin Cross Irish Pub, Townhall Pub, and Gateway of Hope Catering.

50/50 tickets are also on the Tip ‘n Taste’s agenda while Brett Wade and Glenda Rae provided live music for the evening.

The booths doing the actual tipping this year included Fuggles & Warlock, Berezen Liquor Stores, Dead Frog Brewing Co., Phillips Brewing, White Rock Brewing Co., Beverage Concepts, Kwantlen Polytechnic University Brewing program, Two Wolves Brewery, Russell Brewery, Townhall, Pacific Western Brewing, Backyard Vineyards, Bomber Brewing, Bowen Island Brewing Company, Central City Brewers, Driftwood Brewery, Old Abey Ales, Roots and Wings Distillery, Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks, Steamworks Brewing Company, Trading Post Brewing Company, Two Pals Lager, White Rock Beach Beer Company, and Yellow Dog Brewing.

The rotary’s next large-scale event will be Ribfest held on August 16, 17, and 18 at McLeod Athletic Park.

For more information on the 2019 Tip ‘n Taste, visit www.tipntaste.com

