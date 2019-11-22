Langley business owners dream up a new charitable Christmas event

Dream Christmas Market runs Saturday, Dec. 7, at Fort Langley Community Hall from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Anyone dreaming of a brand new holiday market in Fort Langley this season will have that wish come true on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The first ever Dream Christmas Market will be held at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd, from 1:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Entry will be by donation, but all proceeds will be going towards City Dream Centre (CDC) a non-profit organization aiming to support the underprivileged and vulnerable citizens in Greater Vancouver.

Kelly Voros, executive administrator for CDC, said the organization is thankful for the support they are receiving from the market’s organizers.

“We were planning on holiday a ladies luncheon in the same venue as a fundraiser. Through a mutual connection, we learned there was going to be this market, which was hoping to raise funds for a charity,” Voros explained. “We we’re humbly put forth as that recipient.”

She added that this will be a great chance to expose CDC’s mission and do some good this holiday season.

“We have a 3-chair mobile dental unit and we facilitate adopt-a-school programs and do educational work in prisons,” Voros said. “Our hope is to be able to share our vision and reach someone who needs help all over the Lower Mainland.”

The market will consist of different handcrafted gift items, apparel, and holiday treats – many of them coming from local businesses in Fort Langley.

Cranberries Naturally, MH Home Home, Lazy One Canada, Peridot Shoppe, Floralista, Aimee B. Apparel, Reward Studio Fitness, HOGA Yoga Mats Fitness, Watermelon Tree, Asmar Equestrian, Brunette, Maven Jewelry, Bagheera Boutique, and Simply Delish will all be taking part as vendors.

Additionally, there will be a wreath-making workshop, Christmas cocktail samples available by donation, and a silent auction for CDC with locally made items.

Voros added that “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” will play into decorative themes at the hall.

For more information, people can visit the Dream Christmas Market’s Facebook page.

