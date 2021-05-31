Annett Borrows, President Elect of the Rotary Club of Langley Central, presents a $20,000 donation to Heather Scott, executive director of the LMH Foundation, and LMH executive director Jason Cook, alongside rotarians Paul Coltura, John Peters, and Mike Brown. (Ryan Uytdewlligen/Aldergrove Star)

Langley Central Rotary club delivers $20,000 to hospital

Part four a five donation installments will be put towards a pediatric isolation room at LMH

The Pediatric Isolation Room at Langley Memorial Hospital will be closer to reality thanks to the Rotary Club of Langley Central’s fourth annual $20,000 donation.

Annette Borrows, incoming club president, said this year marks the fourth of five $20,000 instalments – a total of $100,000 – to the LMH Foundation that is earmarked for the pediatric isolation room at the hospital.

“Funds raised from the 2020 Langley Rotary Mega Draw provided a big portion of support for this donation but this year’s $20,000 donation also came from other fundraising efforts,” Borrows explained.

While the club president confirmed one of the biggest annual fundraising draws – Langley RibFest – will be cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 50/50 Mega Draw is back for its second year.

People can purchase tickets at langleyrotarymegadraw.com in order to possibly win the jackpot of up to $125,000. Deadline is Aug. 15 and the draw will occur Aug. 18.

Langley Rotary clubs have been struggling to maintain support for their regular community projects and commitments since the COVID 19 pandemic shut down all regular fundraising activities.

But for Langley Central, the cancellation of the Wine Fest, their largest fundraiser, didn’t preclude their commitment to the hospital foundation.

READ MORE: $21K ‘urgently’ needed for Langley hospital equipment

Heather Scott, Executive Director of the LMH Foundation, will be receiving the cheque on behalf of the foundation.

“We’re grateful for the financial support last year’s 50/50 Lottery received — support that helps us maintain our community commitments,” Borrows said. “And we’re very excited that the Rotary Mega 50/50 Draw for 2021 is about to be launched,” she continued.

The cheque for $20,000 was delivered on Friday, May 28 at the new hospital entrance.

People can find out more about the Rotary club by visiting portal.clubrunner.ca

