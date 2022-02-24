Langley Central Rotary event to honour women’s unsung contributions

The Rotary Club of Langley Central is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 5 with a speech from the Indigenous woman who inspired Orange Shirt Day. It will be the club’s 10 anniversary of marking this important occasion.

Phyllis Webstad will be the keynote speaker for the meeting, which marks 10 years of Langley Central Rotary marking this occasion.

Orange Shirt Day is now known officially as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, after it became a federally recognized holiday last year.

Sept. 30 is now celebrated annually across Canada, and is gaining worldwide recognition and support. Webstad’s residential school experiences were the basis for Orange Shirt Day which has created a significant impact for change, reconciliation, and honouring all Indigenous peoples everywhere. The official tagline of the day, “Every Child Matters”, reminds Canadians that all peoples’ cultural experiences are important.

In addition to Webstad speech, the event aims to honour three local woman as Unsung Heroes. Langley Central Rotary was seeking nominations up to Feb. 14, looking for women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The committee was looking for women who might have been overlooked, for doing good works without expecting praise or recognition.

The organizing committee was hoping to sell between 150 and 200 tickets for this event, which is slated for Newlands Golf Centre.

If COVID restrictions put the brakes on a live event, there is a plan in place for a virtual version.

“In response to uncertainties presented by COVID-19, the International Women’s Day Event will not collect fees for the in-person event until it is determined that it’s safe to meet in person,” said committee co-chair Annette Borrows. “Your registration without payment will hold your place to attend. We will follow Public Health Orders to make the safest decision. The event will happen on March 5 either virtual or in-person,” she explained.

The ticket price for the in-person event is $60, and by donation should the event go virtual.

In addition to ticket sales, the event will feature a silent auction (in-person or virtual) and a 50/50 draw (in-person only). All proceeds raised will go to the Orange Shirt Society. For more information about the event or to order tickets, please visit the website at internationalwomensday.ca/.

