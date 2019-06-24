Big Brother Matt with Little Brother Keenan.

Langley challenged to help Little Brothers and Little Sisters

Donations needed to reach Great Canadian Giving Challenge goal

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

It only takes a a few dollars to bring a local organization known for its exemplary work with young boys and girls closer to a $10,000 bump for its financial picture.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley is participating in the nation-wide Great Canadian Giving Challenge this month.

Every dollar donated to BBBSL until the end of June – midnight on June 30 – counts as an entry in a grand prize draw of $10,000 for its charitable work.

“The more money raised, the more entries for the charity,” explained MacKenzie Gaytmenn of BBBSL.

BBBSL is hoping to raise $4,500 to honour the organization’s 45th anniversary in Langley – and that would also be 4,500 entries towards winning the Great Canadian Giving Challenge grand prize, which is to be announced and awarded on July 1, Canada Day.

“This week is our final push to reach our $4,500 goal,” said Gaytmenn on Monday morning. “Currently we are quite shy of that.”

All donations go directly into the BBBSL mentoring program, which provides role models for young people to share the experiences of growing up.

Through regular outings, relationships are developed, built on trust and common interests and supported by experienced case-workers.

Winning the $10,000 Challenge would mean building on the current mentoring program, allowing more Little Brothers and Little Sister to be matched up and get off the wait list, Gaytmenn explained.

The Great Canadian Giving Challenge is a national public contest to benefit any registered Canadian charity. Every $1 donated to a registered charity on CanadaHelps.org or givingchallenge.ca, automatically enters the charity to win a $10,000 donation, provided by GIV3, a privately registered charitable foundation whose aim is to encourage more Canadians to be more giving.

To help BBBSL reach its goal and support more children in Langley, donate by visiting https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/gcgc2019/

“We can proudly announce that all donations are directly invested in the children we serve,” said Gaytmenn. “We believe that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential and together, we can empower them to do so.”

 

Big Sister Sue and Little Sister Hailey.

Big Brother Efren and Little Brother Yousef.

