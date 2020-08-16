Langley Chamber of Commerce opens voting for community edition of 2020 Business Excellence Awards

Categories include frontline hero, inspirational leader, most innovative, and employer of the year

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce presents the 2020 Business Excellence Awards “Community Edition” (Langley Chamber of Commerce/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has numerous webinars up ahead, plus a revamped version the 2020 Business Excellence Awards, but this time with a community spin.

Jaclyn Van Den Berg, director of communications, said in a year of challenges and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Business Excellence Awards will focus on local Langley heroes, the positive stories, and those who have gone above and beyond during these challenging times.

“Together, let’s celebrate all the good that has happened this year between people and businesses in our community,” Van Den Berg said.

This year’s categories include:

• Excellence in Collaboration

• Outstanding Support

• Frontline Hero

• Inspirational Leader

• Most Innovative

• Employer of the Year

Nominations close Friday, September 18, 2020 and can be made at www.langleychamber.com/business-excellence-awards.

How to Write and Deliver Your Elevator Pitch webinar will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Presented by Small Business BC, the keys to a strong pitch and how to convey ideas clearly and concisely will be explored with the help of planning advisor Dylan Hrycyshen.

People can visit www.langleychamber.com/events/details/webinar for more.

How to Negotiate During a Pandemic & Other Uncertain Times webinar will be held on Tuesday, August 25 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Sara Forte, Forte Law Corporation, as she shares lessons on how to adapt negotiations and why now might be the right time to negotiate.

People can visit www.langleychamber.com/events/details/webinar for more and register for the Zoom link.

Selling in Times of Uncertainty webinar will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Traditional sales techniques, such as networking events, travel, and lunch meetings have been put on pause, providing an opportunity to learn new behaviours to help people reach performance goals through selling during these uncertain times – presented by professionals of Sandler Training.

People can visit www.langleychamber.com/events/details/webinar for more and register for the Zoom link.

