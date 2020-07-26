Langley charities receive $188,405 in grants from SurreyCares

Sources, Encompass, YWCA, and Big Brothers Big Sisters are just a few of the recipients

SurreyCares Community Foundation and the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) have provided a total of $188,404 in grants to several charities serving Langley and Langley Township.

The Emergency Community Support Fund is being delivered through a national partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross.

Vulnerable populations continue to be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marginalized groups, youth, children and the elderly, essential workers, and newcomers are just some of the communities that are facing increased challenges right now.

Through SurreyCares and ECSF, grants are supporting the following organizations and programs in the Langleys:

Sources Community Resources Society has received $38,798 to support its food security warehouse for receiving, sanitizing, sorting, and distributing surplus food.

Encompass Support Services Society has received $71,653 to expand their counselling services during COVID, so that vulnerable adults and seniors will have faster access to counselling needed and engagement with a local agency that can provide wrap-around support.

Inclusion Langley Society has received $52,500 to go towards the technology needed to shift a significant amount of formerly in-person services to virtual means.

YWCA of Metro Vancouver has received $10,000 to provide single mothers’ support groups in Aldergrove offering diverse single mothers and their children access to essential services, information, resources and connections that are critical to their social, emotional and economic well-being, particularly during times of crisis.

Langley Care Foundation has received $10,000 in support of two programs supporting seniors through the Langley Lodge. One program to support person-person outreach to connect with isolated and at-risk seniors in the City and Township of Langley through the Langley Lodge.

And a second program to enhance the quality of life for Langley Lodge residents by adding therapeutic recreation programming to their activities calendar.

Big Brothers Big Sisters received $5,454 to provide school-based one-to-one and group mentoring supports and guidance to help navigate challenging life situations, overcome barriers, build confidence, and support educational engagement.

For 26 years SurreyCares Community Foundation is not-for-profit charitable organization that provides funding to charities, financial administration of funds and Vital Signs Report research.

More information is available on local charities and recipients at www.surreycares.org.

