Kylie Shon, two, played with letters at Langley Child Day. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Child Day aims at improving development of babies, toddlers

Encouraging parental interaction was a theme of the Child Day

Agencies concerned with the health and development of Langley’s youngest citizens held a special event that attracted many moms, dads, and tots on Wednesday.

Langley Child Day, organized by the Langley Children Committee and held at the Church of the Valley, included info booths, guest speakers, a marketplace of kids items, and goodie bags.

The bags carried a message – literally, said Amanda Slade, an early years coordinator with the Langley School District, one of the partner groups of the Langley Children Committee.

Bags for babies carried the slogan “Talk to me, play with me, carry me,” while those for toddlers read “Talk with me, play with me, comfort me.”

One of the main messages of Wednesday’s event was that you don’t need fancy or expensive equipment to raise a socially and mentally healthy child, said Slade.

You just need to play and interact with a child and pay attention to them.

“That will establish great mental health for that baby,” Slade said.

The goodie bags are part of a campaign for what Cora Boeker of Inclusion Langley, another partner group, called parenting in a difficult age.

Too much use of screens – cellphones, tablets, computers and more – by parents can disconnect them from their children. Langley Children Committee is also trying to engorge people to not keep their kids in transportable car seats, but to pick them up and carry them instead.

Not talking to and interacting enough with young children can lead to speech delays, Boecker said.

It can also mean that parents glued to their phones miss out on important moments – like their child going down a slide for the first time.

Also handed out in the goodie bags were board books for babies, info packets, and small useful items and toys.

The sprawling event had spots for kids to play with blocks, and live performances of kid-friendly bands.

 

The Springmans, a family band from Aldergrove. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Cora Boecker at Langley Child Day. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

