Langley children pen letters to Santa

We put out an invitation to the community and this year had a French Immersion class write in

The students of French Immersion teacher Kelly Keyhoe at James Kennedy Elementary shared with us their letters to Santa. Many of the students includes French and English versions of their letters. If they did you, we have provided a basic English translation, shown in square brackets.

*

Cher Pere Noel,

Tes lutin Freddy et Peterpan son tres tres drole

une foit ils a emballager la toilette avec le papier.

Your elves Freddy and Peterpan are really really funny

one time, they wrapped the toilet in wraping paper.

Zoe

Grade 3

James Kennedy Elementary

*

Cher Pere Noel,

Koman mere Noel est?

le selan Je veu Pour Noel est

Pour Ma rara Pour etre

Pas malade et Pas a un

bran inFexchon plesse

donne sa a moi, Pere Noel

Ton ami,

Ainsleigh

Age 8

James Kennedy Elementary

[How is Mrs. Claus?All I want For Christmas is

For my rara To be Not sick and Not a bran inFexchon. please give it to me, Santa Claus]

*

Chere pere noel,

je suis un anfant de James Kennedy Elementary dans 3ieme annee.

j’ai un novelle a chien et elle sappelle luna.

Est-ce que tu peux acheter elle un cadeau comme un os? Pour noel est-ce que tu peux acheter moi un byseclet de jire? Peut-etre un peux de art suplise.

Stella Schamberger

To Santa,

i’m a student from James Kennedy Elementary in 3erd graide. I Have a new dog named luna. can you jet her a gift like a bown. for Chrismas can you get me a jire bike? Maybe a littel art suplise.

Stella Schamberger

Age 8

James Kennedy Elementary

*

Chere pere noel,

Ma petit soer veux un Elsa poupee et la meme tent que moi. Ezra mon petite frere veux une ticket (ou du money) de un place pour se grimpe.

Je (Levi) veux une chose pour frabrique les chose come une vas e. Je aussi veux du money.

Manan veu du l’argent et unie chose pour sons ecole pour que elle peut etre contante.

papa veux du Chocolat et une ticket pur aller a une place pour se relaxer.

Dear Santa,

My little Sister wants an Elsa Doll and the same tent I have.

Ezra, I think, wants a ticket for a place to climb.

Me (Levi) I want a pottery kit and money to buy a pet Bunny.

Mum wants some money and something to make her happy at her school.

Dad wants a chcolate Bare (lots of them) and money.

Levi Olivea Loughrey

Age 8

James Kennedy Elementary

*

Chere Pere Noel,

Je sais que je veux un robo ou quelqu chose que a le technology dedans. ma soeur veux quelque chose qui a la pawpatrol. et mon frere veux du lego Minecraft. Je veux aussi du lego! Mon ecolle est James Kenedy Elementry et mon nom est

Violet christensen Je suis dan le 3 anee et je suis 8. Merci!

[Dear Father Christmas, I know that I want a robot or something else with techology inside. My sister wants something that has pawpatrol. And my brother wants LEGO Minecraft. I would also like LEGO!]

My school is James Kenedy and my name is Violet christensen. I am in 3rd grad and I am 8.

Pere Noel est-ce que Je peux a les carte hockey pur noel Merci. Santa can I Have Hockey cards for christmas thanks

Callum Egmore

Grade 3

James Kennedy Elementary

*

Chere Pere Noel

Tou mes amie dis que te nes pas vres. je pens est. Ma famille a just bouger est on va just fait les bas et va constui tour notre cadeaux.

[All my friends say that you are not real. i think is. My family has just moved, and we’re just going to do the stockings and go to make our gifts.]

] For Christmas I want ALL Harry Potter!!! One time at winers I saw a changing coluer mug! So it was the night Sky and wen you put something hot in it turns blue!

Madlyn Layton

Grade 3

James Kennedy Elementary

*

Nom: Hudson van der Ouden

Grade 3

Age 8

James Kennedy Elementary

Chere Pere Noel

j’aime que tu donne les cado a des parson mai comen?

Der Santa clause, I like it thate you give prasents to pepole but how do you do it?

Plese leve a later on Cresmes eve. I just wont for you to sopris me you kno wat I like but I don’t

Joyeux Noel

Merry

Christmas

Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Hudson

*

Chere Pere Noel,

pour Noel je veux de Slime Senter.

Dear Sant for christmas I want Scented Slime.

Pour Mon frere il veut un telephone.

Dear Santa and for my brother he wants a phone.

School: James Kennedy Elementary

from Victoria De Jong

Grade 3

age 8

*

Cher Pere Noel,

c’est moi Mia.

Est-ce que tu a lu mon autre lettre? Je pense que tu peux lire en francais. Je veux just une autre chose, un Hatchimal.

Je ne sais pas comment desiner toi, est-ce que tu peux desiner comment tu desiner toi dans ton lettre.

Est-ce que tu a send Buddy?

From: Mia Qin

Grade: 3

School: James Kennedy Elementary

Age: 8

[it’s me Mia.

Have you read my other letter? I think you can read in French. I just want one more thing, a Hatchimal.

I don’t know how to design you, can you design how you design yourself in your letter.

Did you send Buddy?]

From: Amelia Gazo Debrianski

To: Santa

Bonjour Pere Noel ca c’est ma 2 foi a parles avec loi, tu a vu cestceque je ve et tu a vu cestceque mon frer ve!

Hi Santa his is my 2 time writing to you. You have seen the things that i would like and wat my brother would like!

thnk you!

merci!

James Kennedy

Grade 3

8 an [years]

*

Chere pere noel,

je suis un anfant de James Kennedy Elementary. pour Noel je veux un joue pour Kellsey et aussi une LOL et un autre lit pur Kellsey et je veux une chien que est un joue qui fais tout que les vrai chien fais

for christmas I want a toy for Kellsey, a bed for Kellsey. a LOL. a dothat does averi theing thatnt rile dogs do.

Hailey Clark

age 8

James Kennedy Elementary

*

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I’d really like an Blinger, LOL Doll, American Doll Clothes and books, my own sled, A rainbow loom so I can attach to my other one to make bigger things, A Barbie Jeep/car and a Karaoke microphone.

How are Rudolph and the other reindeer doing?

Are the Elves having fun.

Is Mrs. Claus busy baking?

What is your favourite cookie flavour? Merry Christmas From Kathleen.

Kathleen Dix

Age 8

Langley Fundamental Elementary

*

Grade 3

Dear Santa, how’s it going?

Last month, I was both busy and exited because I had a dazzling, astounding and astonishing trip to the Chan Center.

I was there to perform a piece composed by Stephen Chatman. It was called Echoes of November. I wish I could perform it for you, Mrs. Claus and all of the elves in your workshop. What’s going on in the North Pole so far? I bet your hardworking elves are busy as bees making toys for all of the children of the world. What are your favorite cookies this year so far? I know my favorite cookies for this year are probally choclate covered mints! Its been fun writing two you.

Merry Christmas! From your Friend, Trea.

Trea

Age 8

RC Garnett Elementary

Grade 3

