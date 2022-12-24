Langley children write to Santa

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.

Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.

Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.

.

DiR SANTU

PLez BReNe

My a Majik

Mix e

tHaNk You

Emily

Kindergarten, West Langley Elementary

.

dera Santa I wish You a

grat christmas to you

PS Plees Say Hi to

Mis Chlos Plee I Wish

I cod giv You a PResent

Love Mateos

I Wil get cookies an

Milk for You cus

Your Sbeeshl to me

Grade 2, Blacklock Fine Arts School

.

