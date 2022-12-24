Langley children write to Santa

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.
Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.
Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.
DiR SANTU
PLez BReNe
My a Majik
Mix e
tHaNk You
Emily
Kindergarten, West Langley Elementary
dera Santa I wish You a
grat christmas to you
PS Plees Say Hi to
Mis Chlos Plee I Wish
I cod giv You a PResent
Love Mateos
I Wil get cookies an
Milk for You cus
Your Sbeeshl to me
Grade 2, Blacklock Fine Arts School
