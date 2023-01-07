Langley Christmas Bureau helped 838 families and more than 1,830 children

Program that provides gifts for local children is run entirely by volunteers

Langley City’s finance department staff have done the accounting for the Langley Christmas Bureau for several years.

This year, municipal staff had a close up look into the workings of the local volunteer group that ensures local families struggling financially can provide their children with a Christmas.

The Christmas bureau has, in past years, set up its six-week program in a local empty storefront but couldn’t find such as space. Christmas 2022 was set up in Langley City hall, with the toy depot in the lobby, right in front of the finance department.

“Having the Langley Christmas Bureau located within City hall and the Timms Community Centre was great, so that the City finance staff who support it, could see first hand the bureau in action. We have some amazing dedicated volunteers,” said Darrin Leite, the City’s director of finance.

Families registered to receive help booked appointments to stop by the bureau and pick up the toys and gifts donated by the community.

“The Christmas bureau clients leave the building with toys, gift cards and books in hand, smiles on their faces, being appreciative that the Langley Christmas Bureau relieved some of the stress that a parent feels while preparing for Christmas without any resources,” he said. “It truly is a great program that helps so many children to have a brighter Christmas to look forward to.”

This year the bureau also revamped how it distributes its toys and gifts to families. In the past, families came on during Toy Depot Days, a three-day event right before the bureau closes, to pick age-appropriate items for their children as well as gift cards for a holiday meal and a book from the Langley Literacy Association. This year distribution was over a three-week span.

“The volunteers were well organized, and the registration and toy pick up for the Christmas bureau families was constant but not overwhelming during the three weeks from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15,” he explained.

The bureau had a fundraising goal of $240,000, the amount needed to ensure gifts and grocery cards for the expected high number of families. The total raised was $193,978.16.

“While our goal was $240,000, we did receive more toys this year,” Leite noted.

It meant rejigging some aspects of the program.

For the 2022 season, the Langley Christmas Bureau re-launched the sponsorship program and the toy depot, both of these programs were paused for the prior two years during the pandemic.

“So while our monetary donations were lower in 2022, we did have the help from our wonderful sponsors, both individuals and organizations, who adopted families and provided a food hamper to our Christmas bureau clients,” he said.

Next year the bureau will put on a push for more sponsors, so that hopefully one quarter of the registered families receive support through sponsors.

The bureau was able to top up this year’s needs with some money remaining from last year but won’t have that option next year.

Given the worsening economy, demand could be higher next year.

“We spent $274,772 supporting the 1,833 children ensuring they had a brighter Christmas to enjoy,” he said. “Looking forward to 2023, we may have to reassess the level of support we provide to each family to ensure we can continue to serve all of the 838 families we served in 2022, if not more.”

In 2021, the bureau helped 790 families with 1,700 children.

For Christmas 2023, the bureau will have to hunt up new digs as City hall won’t be available. The bureau must find a site that is easily accessible to the public and on transit routes.

“In 2023, with the City council resuming in-person council meetings, the council chamber will not be available,” Leite explained. “The Christmas bureau will once again be looking for premises space to operate out of, particularly for the Toy Depot program which requires the most space.”

Leite added that everyone connected with the Christmas bureau is so grateful for the support it receives each year from the community.

