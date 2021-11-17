Langley Christmas Fun: fairs and fundraisers for mid-November 2021

A roundup of both in-person and online holiday events in the community of Langley

A sample of what will be on sale at the first West Langley Elementary School market since the pandemic hit. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

Langley Christmas Bureau: applications accepted Nov. 12 to Dec. 11 at City hall, 20399 Douglas Cres. COVID-19 procedures: physical distancing, masks and by appointment only. Book appointment by calling 604-530-3001 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays Dec. 4 and 11 during those same hours. Bureau provides gifts to Langley children of disadvantaged families. Bureau welcomes financial donations. $280,000 needed to provide help to local children and traditional fundraisers cannot take place. Registration criteria, application forms and additional information: langleychristmasbureau.com.

.

CARES Christmas auction: Silent auction starts Nov. 13 to raise $5,000 for the no-kill cat shelter in Milner. More than 110 items, the charity’s biggest auction ever. Auction closes Nov. 21. Info: https://www.32auctions.com/cats305.

.

Annual Christmas Craft Sale: Langley-Willoughby Women’s Institute sale is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Willoughby Hall, corner of 208th Street and 83rd Avenue. There’s baking, books, quilting, knitting, sewing, jewelry, honey products, and Christmas items. Free admission. Masks required.

.

Vendors wanted: Crafters, etc. can apply to a Nov. 20 Christmas market at Mountain Alliance Church, 200th Street and 76th Avenue. Space available for a Santa to run own photo booth. Carolers and food trucks also welcome to apply. Runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All vendors and attendees must be fully vaccinated. Info: Don Mortimore on Facebook.

.

Holiday Craft Fair: Langley Senior Resource Society, 20605 51B Ave., has more than 50 vendors as well as raffles, food, and more at its Christmas fair 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. Vaccine status checked upon entry. Admission by donation. Info: 604-530-3020.

.

Christmas Market: Admission is by donation for the West Langley Elementary PAC market which runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at 9402 212th St. In addition to about 100 vendors, there’s door prizes. Info: https://fb.me/e/kcDo6sVz4.

.

Ninth Annual Thank You for Caring Langley Christmas Tea: On Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Cascades Casino ballroom. In-person silent auction, Christmas cracker raffle and live music, high tea offered. High Tea at Home with a live stream and online silent auction also available. Home boxes sales available. Online auction closes Nov. 21. Items won in the silent auction delivered locally Nov. 23 and 24. Info: thankyouforcaringsociety@gmail.com.

.

Christmas Craft Fair: Riverside Calvary Church, 20178 96th Ave., is hosting a fair with free admission on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: riversidecalvary.com.

.

Aldergrove Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. start to the annual Christmas Light Up Parade through Aldergrove on Saturday, Dec. 11. Info: Aldergrove Fair Days Facebook.

.

Critter Care Barbecue Sauce Fundraiser: Potters Christmas Store, 19158 48th Ave., is again fundraising for the Critter Care Wildlife Society. $5 from each Potters barbecue sauce sold will go to animal rehabilitation centre.

.

We’re Here to Help: Sixth annual fundraising drive by the Infinite Expansion Foundation will help Ishtar Transition Housing Society. Public can donate gift cards, toys, clothing and non-perishables until Dec. 10. Info: 604-446-2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

community calendar