Southgate Christian Fellowship hoped to build a new facility at 1621 200 Street but was denied a permit from the Agricultural Land Commission. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Langley church denied development permit to build new facility

Southgate Christian’s proposal for 15 acre property at 16 Ave and 200 St turned down by ALC

Southgate Christian Fellowship has been denied a development permit by the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to construct a new facility at the corner of 16 Avenue and 200 Street in south Langley.

Southgate has owned the 15.47 acre property since 2000 and submitted the application last September.

Pastor Dave McTaggart explained that the proposal suggested the facility be built on five acres of land while the remaining ten would be farmed.

“We were hoping to build a facility for the whole community,” McTaggart explained. “A usable centre for performing arts which would also be a space for the church.”

For the past 13 years, Southgate has rented a space at Langley Mall – 5501 204 St. The congregation formed in 1996, operating out of several Langley elementary school gymnasiums before finding their current home.

The land in question has sat vacant, and for the most part, empty, over the past two decades. Only a red barn and house which Southgate rents to occasional occupants stands on the 15 acres.

McTaggert said the red barn used to house the occasional youth meeting and harvest festival held by the church, until it was brought to their attention the structure was unsafe.

Read more: Southgate barbecues burgers and provides a homemade Slip ‘N Slide

“I don’t know if its ever been farmed – at least not in 60 years. The soil quality is not that great,” McTaggert said. “We were hoping to rent it out to a farming family. I know organizations such as Wagner Hills were interested in leasing it at one point.”

The ALC found that the land, including the proposed facility acreage, contained prime agricultural capability.

The panel also explained that a traffic increase could be problematic for the area, explaining that Southgate’s facility could be carried out on lands outside the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The 60,000 square foot building proposed would have included a sanctuary, gymnasium, kitchen, office spaces, meeting rooms, and a 250 car parking lot.

“I was surprised,” McTaggert said.

The application was officially denied on June 21, leaving Southgate with a multitude of new options, none of which the church was expecting.

“We’re looking at costs to subdivide it. We also have 60 days to change our minds and up to a year to re-introduce the application. There are a few possibilities but now we are just meeting to see what should be done next. We’re not really sure at this point. Everything is up in the air.”

The 750 member congregation will continue to meet at the Langley mall location as new plans are put forth.

An occupant does currently reside in the home on the property, but the land surrounding it will continue to remain idle and empty until a decision is reached.

“We had faith God would provide. But we just have to believe what has happened is meant to be,” McTaggert added.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
REALIZATION – A little self-love is in order

Just Posted

LANGLEY’S WHAT’S IN STORE: Entrepreneurs make the shortlist

Know of a new business in town, one expanding, moving, or hosting a community event, let us know…

Otter Co-op breaks ground on bigger and better gas bar in Aldergrove

‘Green’ fuel coming to the gas bar following four months of renovations

PHOTOS: One of Langley wildlife artist’s last gallery shows

Lifelong painter Norman Jorgenson is being recognized in the Langley Arts Council gallery

Cadet Camp sees Langley Mounties share fun and tips with kids

The camp included everything from self defense and first aid to meeting the bomb squad

Langley organizers invite special guest to Gone Country

Cancer fundraising, day-long concert sold out more than a month and a half ahead of Saturday’s event

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Most Read