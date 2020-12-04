Kim Langford has a network of local farms, including Aldor Acres, that take bread and produce that is no longer suitable for people so it doesn’t go to waste. (Langford photo)

Kim Langford has a network of local farms, including Aldor Acres, that take bread and produce that is no longer suitable for people so it doesn’t go to waste. (Langford photo)

Hero in Education: Above & Beyond

Langley City administrative assistant finds food builds bonds with students and families

Kim Langford used to work in banking and accounting. She finds a better rate of return in education

Kim Langford wants to fill hungry tummies, be they children, adults or even animals.

She is the administrative assistant at Douglas Park Community School but took on a lot more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have always had a breakfast and lunch program at our school,” explained principal Diana Wilk. “When schools shut down in the spring, Kim was concerned about feeding our kids. She spearheaded our Grab & Go breakfast and lunch program, organizing the menu and volunteers, ordering food, shopping and communicating with our families.”

But the pandemic didn’t end. So Langford stepped up her game.

• READ MORE: ‘So much more than feeding kids’ for Langley school lunch program

“As we moved towards June, it was evident that our community was in need of more support. Kim helped to organize and run a food bank in our school gym twice a week, while also continuing the Grab & Go program. Sources Food Bank delivered food to the school, and Kim sourced out other donations of food and household items for the food bank.”

The nomination as a Langley Advance Times Hero in Education came courtesy of her principal who has a front-row seat to not only Langford’s efforts within the school but also her impact in the community.

“She is the heart of our school, the first person to greet you with a smile. She has a huge heart and always helps out in any way she can,” Wilk said.

“Kim has supported our community without judgment, and with care and respect for everyone,” Wilk added.

When the school had extra food, it didn’t go to waste. Langford would deliver pre-made bundles to the homeless people in the neighbourhood and also to nearby Brogan’s Diner which provides food to people who can’t afford it.

“When there was an abundance of extra produce or bread, Kim delivered it to a local farm to feed the animals,” Wilk added.

She’s built relationships with some local farmers and their animals have received bread products or produce that have gone off and can’t be fed to people.

“Nothing goes to waste at the food program,” Langford stressed.

The nomination as a Hero in Education was not expected.

“I was embarrassed and shocked,” she admitted when she found out.

• READ MORE: Langley’s inner city elementary feeds a need with mobile food bank

But she remains focused on the best parts of her job.

“The kids keep me going, seeing their successes, their growth and their smiles,” Langford said. “It’s been amazing to watch the kids over the last four years and see all the positive changes in them.

Langford has worked for the Langley School District for eight years, half of them at Douglas Park Community Elementary and always in the clerical side. Before that, she worked in the banking and accounting fields.

Now her interest grows not from dollars and cents but from learning.

“I think my role has evolved over the years to supporting the community more. My passion is the kids, the families and this community, it warms my heart to be able to help them. I find that when you do one thing it is continually opening more doors and opportunities. I think it is important to teach our students to give back, giving back does not have to be monetary. We do what we can at our school to make this happen.”

It was being around students that showed her the need for the food programs.

“There are so many kids and families that go hungry,” she commented. “I have heard stories from a student about mixing chocolate syrup and eggnog together to feed him and his little brother to eat as that is all that was in the cupboard. No family in Canada should go hungry, especially children, food and nutrition play such an important role in children’s growth, both physically and mentally.”

And during the challenging times brought on by COVID-19, Langford is the kind of person who looks for the silver lining.

“It has allowed me to connect with families on a more personal level, running the Grab n’ Go program and the food bank over the summer gave me the opportunity to build a relationship with the families, hear their stories and offer supports, or just be an ear to listen to them talk. I have learned a lot about our community and their needs,” she commented.

MORE EDUCATION HEROES

• Coach Chris Veale backs his players

• Langley teacher finds new ways to keep the music playing during COVID

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kim Langford is the first person most people encounter as they enter Douglas Park Community Elementary. The administrative assistant is has been chosen as a Langley Advance Times Education Hero for all the work she does at the school and within the community. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Kim Langford is the first person most people encounter as they enter Douglas Park Community Elementary. The administrative assistant is has been chosen as a Langley Advance Times Education Hero for all the work she does at the school and within the community. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley teacher finds new ways to keep the music playing during COVID

Just Posted

Douglas Park Community Elementary administrative assistant Kim Langford has been instrumental in the school’s food programs and event takes extra food out into the community, feeding local street people. To prevent waste, she also forged links with local farms which take excess food not suitable for people for their farm animals. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City administrative assistant finds food builds bonds with students and families

Kim Langford used to work in banking and accounting. She finds a better rate of return in education

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judge ponders case of alleged conflict over Langley Township council donations

The mayor and two sitting councillors could be removed from office

Brookswood Starbucks manager Sonja Olsen posed for a photo on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the store located at 40th Avenue and 200 Street with some of the many cards for seniors her customers have filled out (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Christmas cards for seniors idea by Brookswood Starbucks takes off

Idea is to make the holidays a little less lonely for older people in care homes during pandemic

Readers enjoy the letters to Santa from local children. Here’s one from a previous Christmas. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s community newspaper wants local kids letters to Santa

Children’s letters to the St. Nick could be featured in our annual special Christmas section

Bad weather this year could catch Langley’s homeless without enough shelter space due to COVID-19 concerns. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley needs new site for Emergency Weather Response shelter

COVID distancing concerns have maxed out existing shelter spaces

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Chilliwack General Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)
Chilliwack mother upset about son’s alleged suicide attempt after hospital discharge

Rhonda Clough said 34-year-old son suffering with bipolar disorder should have been kept in hospital

Victoria-based driving instructors are concerned for their own and the community’s safety with the continued number of residents from COVID hotspots in the Lower Mainland coming to the city to take their driving road tests. (Black Press Media file photo)
Students from COVID hotspots travel to Vancouver Island for driving tests

Union leader calls on government to institute stronger travel ban

Most Read