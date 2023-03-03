Langley City has awarded community grants to 41 groups, including Langley Senior Resources Society ($15,000, top left), Bard in the Valley ($14,000, bottom left) and the Downtown Langley Business Association Arts Alive festival ($12,500 right) (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City awards $140K in community grants

41 groups to benefit

Langley City Council approved $140,426 in community grants for 41 groups at their Monday night, Feb. 27 meeting.

City Director of Corporate Services Darrin Leite said there were 44 applications for the $168,000 set aside to provide community grants to organizations that contribute to what City policy describes as “the general interest and advantage of the City.”

The vote was unanimous.

Councillor Rosemary Wallace thanked the organizations that applied, saying there were “a lot of asks, and I feel we supported a lot of needs within our community.”

Wallace noted there will be a second round of grants approved from the just over $27,000 remaining, with the second intake deadline the end of June.

Coun. Leith White described the program as a “wonderful” way to partner with “vital” agencies..

As in previous years, the three largest grants were awarded to the Langley Senior Resources Society ($15,000), Bard in the Valley ($14,000) and the Downtown Langley Business Association Arts Alive festival ($12,500).

The grant money comes from the City share of revenue from the Cascades casino.

