Morgan Nixon is ready to ride, and is training hard along with two dozen team mates for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley this year. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City corrections officer rides for cancer cure

Even in the midst of the pandemic, the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley will go on

Before this year, Morgan Nixon had never ridden a road bicycle.

Now the Corrections Canada primary worker, who calls Langley City home, is one of the members of this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley team, set to ride hundreds of kilometers in September to fight childhood cancer.

In a typical year, the Tour would include dozens of stops where the riders could high-five kids at elementary schools and meet donors to the Canadian Cancer Society.

This will not be a typical tour.

“It’s been quite an experience so far, and you add COVID on top of it…” Nixon said.

She signed up for the ride in January, months before the impact of the pandemic was known.

She expected to undertake a tough but rewarding challenge – train for a nine-day ride around the Fraser Valley, from Delta to Boston Bar, while raising at least $6,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Cops for Cancer bike rides raise funds for childhood cancers specifically, and for to aid the kids going through treatment, and their families.

The ride in late September will still pass through the Fraser Valley, but will be condensed to five days. The team may ride together, or may be split into two groups to meet distancing guidelines, based on Cycling B.C.’s rules in September.

“We’re hoping the whole team can still ride together.”

The team will be doing more ride-bys, and quick distanced visits on the tour itself, which runs from Sept. 21-25 this year.

Fundraising has also become more difficult.

READ MORE: Cops for Cancer hoping Tour still on

Nixon had been hoping to follow in the footsteps of several of her coworkers who have undertaken the ride in the past.

The typical plan for fundraising is to hold public events, from pub nights to crane sits in shopping mall parking lots.

Now most of those public activities are out thanks to COVID-19, and Nixon and her fellow riders are forced to blaze new trails, concentrating on family, co-workers, and online fundraising.

She’s posting “ridealong” videos and photos on her Facebook and Instagram pages, letting followers know how far she’s going on training rides.

Along with those, she posts the link to her fundraising page, where people can donate.

“We just did a training ride on Saturday, half of the team, and we did 105 km through Abbotsford,” Nixon said.

Asked if she’d consider riding again, Nixon said she would love to have the full Tour de Valley experience.

“I’d love to do it again, especially if everything was more open,” she said.

Even with the pandemic, she said it’s been great, being able to meet the families of children with cancer over Zoom and raising money for the cause.

Canadian Cancer SocietyCancerCops for CancerLangleyLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Postcards from kids in Aldergrove to uplift isolated seniors amidst COVID
Next story
Parkinson SuperWalk goes virtual throughout B.C. due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Our View: Province needs to crack down on COVID-spreading events

Illicit parties and rule-breaking gatherings need to be stopped

Langley City corrections officer rides for cancer cure

Even in the midst of the pandemic, the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley will go on

Many questions for Langley teachers as return to school approaches

Immune-compromised teachers are among those waiting to hear about plans

LETTER: Trudeau wasting tax dollars on vacation home upgrades, Langley man says

Renovations costly to prime minister’s official government vacation property

Summerset keeping ‘live music alive’ with weekly outdoor concerts at Fort Langley eatery

Sundays in August will see a ticketed audience of no more than 50 seated with social distance

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Parkinson SuperWalk goes virtual throughout B.C. due to COVID-19

People encouraged to walk around their neighbourhood, along community trails, through parks, forests

Missed rent payments ‘cause of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Most Read