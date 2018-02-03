Langley City environmentalist, volunteer passes away

Rhys Griffiths was active for years working to protect Langley’s natural environment.

Rhys Griffiths, longtime Langley environmentalist and Senior Citizen of the Year, has died. He was 94.

Griffiths was a founding member of Pollution Probe in North Bay, Ont., a Canadian environmental group that has been active for the past 40 years in everything from pushing for a DDT ban to recycling programs.

In Langley, he was a past president and highly active member of the Langley Field Naturalists. He was a recipient of numerous awards and honours over his volunteer career, including the Dorothy Walford Memorial, Legacy Stewardship, and BC Nature’s Service award.

He was honoured as a Langley Senior Citizen of the Year, and in 2012 he declared he was “gobsmacked” when he was given a special certificate of appreciation by Langley City for his many years of volunteer service.

A celebration of life will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church in Fort Langley, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10th.

Fraser Valley Regional Library unveils ReadRadio podcast

