Langley City environmentalist, volunteer passes away

Rhys Griffiths, longtime Langley environmentalist and Senior Citizen of the Year, has died. He was 94.

Griffiths was a founding member of Pollution Probe in North Bay, Ont., a Canadian environmental group that has been active for the past 40 years in everything from pushing for a DDT ban to recycling programs.

In Langley, he was a past president and highly active member of the Langley Field Naturalists. He was a recipient of numerous awards and honours over his volunteer career, including the Dorothy Walford Memorial, Legacy Stewardship, and BC Nature’s Service award.

He was honoured as a Langley Senior Citizen of the Year, and in 2012 he declared he was “gobsmacked” when he was given a special certificate of appreciation by Langley City for his many years of volunteer service.

A celebration of life will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church in Fort Langley, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10th.