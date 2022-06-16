Langley City to honour former mayor at the annual Community Day Festival

The kids fire rescue challenge is always a popular part of Langley City’s Community Day activities. (Langley Advance Times files)

A legacy of the former mayor, Marlene Grinnell, established 28 years ago – the Community Day Festival is back in the City.

The festival Saturday, June 18, will also feature a rock climbing wall, fire rescue challenge, a concession fundraiser, music, artisan market, more than 20 food trucks from around Metro Vancouver, beer garden, and more.

This year the organizers will also honour and acknowledge Grinnell for her work and initiatives.

“Because of her legacy, we can bring this event to our City year after year,” said Rosemary Wallance, Community Day committee chair and a City councillor.

Teri James, the co-chair of the event, shared similar sentiments and added that Grinnell was “a very prominent and important person in our City’s history.”

“We are delighted to be acknowledging former Mayor Marlene Grinnell as the founder of the first Community Day 28 years ago,” she added.

Considered the City of Langley’s “one of the most significant and long-running community event,” the festival will feature award-winning children’s entertainer Will’s Jams and musician Krystal dos Santos.

Jams will present a high-energy rock-pop music show at 2:30 p.m., and at 4 p.m., while Santos will play some tunes from the good old days.

In addition, the City will award $1,000 to artist Autumn Kim, who created two banner designs. The banners are now up around downtown Langley. She was the winner of the summer street banner program call to artists, a City of Langley initiative.

At the event, she will receive two full-sized prints of each of her banner designs.

“Her artwork reflects the diverse, multicultural, and inclusive banner theme while maintaining relevance to the character and charm of the City of Langley and the work that the City is doing to support active, healthy lifestyles through arts, culture, and recreation,” said Wallace.

Community Day is scheduled to take place at Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue and Douglas Crescent between 204th Street and 206th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for this celebration.

Douglas Park Community School, located at 5409 206th St., will be hosting an on-site parking fundraiser.

For $5 (cash only) per vehicle, people will be able to park their vehicles all day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a variety of presentations and prizes throughout the day from various vendors and attendees. For more detailed information about Community Day in Langley City, people can visit the Community Day webpage.

