Langley City turns to non-profit organizations for help with Emergency Weather Response shelters

The City of Langley is encouraging non-profit and faith-based organizations to host Emergency Weather Response shelters as the temperature is expected to below-zero until mid-January.(Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City is counting on non-profit and faith-based organizations to deal with the limited availability of Emergency Weather Response (EWR) shelters.

“A new temporary EWR shelter site needs to be secured as the extreme temperatures are anticipated to remain beyond the second week of January 2022,” said city in a press release.

A makeshift shelter space was set up at the Douglas Park Community School with the help of Vineyard Church and Lookout Housing and Health Society. However, the temporary location will be unavailable starting Jan. 4, as the School District will require their space back for educational purposes.

Gateway of Hope – which usually provides shelters through its Extreme Weather Response program – too was unable to provide space citing COVID-19 protocols, said the city.

RELATED:Langley may need new location for emergency shelter

The facilities under the P2 zone category (Private Institutional/Recreation), such as a church, can host an EWR shelter at their site through the Emergency Shelter Act.

After B.C. suffered record-breaking low temperatures last week, the municipality began exploring locations where shelters could be set up. According to Langley City, the below-zero weather is predicted to last until mid-January.

Although local governments are not responsible for providing an EWR shelter, the city would continue to facilitate and support the host of the EWR shelter wherever possible and within reason.

The responsibility to relocate the supplies secured for the EWR shelter at Douglas Park Elementary School to the new site, will also be borne by the city, as soon the location gets finalized.

READ MORE: Langley shelter busy as cold weather hits homeless

B.C. Housing too confirmed that it would continue to fund community-based services providing temporary emergency shelter spaces during periods of extreme winter weather. Through their efforts, B.C. Housing will aim to prearrange time-limited, weather-responsive, temporary shelter spaces in communities where emergency shelter bed capacity is insufficient.

More information on B.C. Housing’s program can be found at bchousing.org. To host an EWR shelter, facility management can reach out to the City of Langley at 604-514-2800.