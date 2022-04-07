Langley community calendar for the week of April 7, 2022

Details about Langley community events can be sent to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com

Contact event organizers with any questions, including COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

CARES online auction: bidding goes until April 10 for the spring auction to benefit the cat shelter. Info: carescatshelter.com

.

Langley Charitable Nights: April 9 event postponed.

.

Latin Market: Food, vendors and more at the Mercado Latino Society market in Fort Langley on April 10. It runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Langley Lion’s Hall, 23022 88th Ave. Free admission. Info: www.mercadolatino.org.

.

Langley Pos-Abilities Society: annual general meeting is via Zoom April 11. Info: zosia@pos-abilities.org.

.

Estate sale: Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation selling items from various donors at its storage site, 25039 8th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9 and 10. Includes dining sets, dresser, chairs, records, fishing tackle, vintage items, household, two hospital beds, furniture and more. Foundation thrift shop, 2978 272nd St., is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

.

Garden Smart: LEPS offers a new topic each Wednesday in free interactive sessions 3 to 4 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum. April 13: weeding and compost, April 20: greenhouse care and seedlings, April 27: greenhouse care and planting. Info: 604-546-0337.

.

Free Gospel Concert for Seniors: Features Steve ‘Elvis Elite’ Elliott performing 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on April 20 at Town + Field Church, 20719 48 Ave. RSVP for free tickets: 604-510-5091. Priority goes to seniors 65+ and their supporters. Doors open at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Magnolia Gardens and Sunridge Gardens. Info: BriaCommunities.ca/gospel.

.

Income tax clinic 2022: Registration open for people with limited income ($35,000 or less for singles or $45,000 for couples). Each person must book a 30-minute appointment for each tax year they wish help with (husband and wife each need an appointment). Complete list of requirements available at Langley Seniors Resource Society website lsrs.ca or 604-530-3020. Call to book.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

LSRS Choir Club: Sing favourite melodies, easy harmonies and some hits Fridays 10 a.m. to noon from March 25 to June 24. Must register by March 11. $36. Langley Seniors Resource Society membership required. Info: 604-530-3020.

.

Housing navigation: Seniors can receive help accessing SAFER and BC Housing, and obtain information on seniors rental housing options. Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m. Call 604-530-3020 ext. 306 to book an appointment.

.

Walking Club: Open to any seniors, the walking club is Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. Beginner and more advanced groups. Info and registration: Lindaw@lsrs.ca or 604-530-3020 ext. 303.

.

The Rockin’ Red Hats, Langley is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Some of our activities are dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.