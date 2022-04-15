Langley community calendar for week of April 14, 2022

Contact event organizers with any questions, including COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

Sousa’s Saxes: free performance from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 16 in McBurney Plaza, courtesy of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

Easter Appreciation Event: From noon to 2 p.m. on April 16, stop by the Aldergrove Plaza, 272nd Street and Fraser Highway for free mini donuts, and an Easter bunny selfie station, hosted by Jodi Steeves.

Free Easter Bunny photos: People and pets can get photos with the Easter bunny on April 16 at Cedar Rim Nursery, 7024 Glover Rd. Free. 10 a.m. to noon or 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Chamber coffee chats: Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual discussions with local politicians. Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek, 11 a.m. on April 21. Watch for MLA events in May.

Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall: Juno winner performs at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 at the Chief Sepass Theatre, Fort Langley. Tickets: $47.50 plus fees and service charges, ticketmaster.ca. Note: Tickets for April 2020 show will be honoured.

Garden Smart: LEPS offers a new topic each Wednesday in free interactive sessions 3 to 4 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum. April 20: greenhouse care and seedlings, April 27: greenhouse care and planting. Info: 604-546-0337.

Free Gospel Concert for Seniors: Features Steve ‘Elvis Elite’ Elliott performing 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on April 20 at Town + Field Church, 20719 48 Ave. RSVP for free tickets: 604-510-5091. Priority goes to seniors 65+ and their supporters. Doors open at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Magnolia Gardens and Sunridge Gardens. Info: BriaCommunities.ca/gospel.

Income tax clinic 2022: Registration open for people with limited income ($35,000 or less for singles or $45,000 for couples). Each person must book a 30-minute appointment for each tax year they wish help with (husband and wife each need an appointment). Complete list of requirements available at Langley Seniors Resource Society website lsrs.ca or 604-530-3020. Call to book.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

LSRS Choir Club: Sing favourite melodies, easy harmonies and some hits Fridays 10 a.m. to noon from March 25 to June 24. Must register by March 11. $36. Langley Seniors Resource Society membership required. Info: 604-530-3020.

Housing navigation: Seniors can receive help accessing SAFER and BC Housing, and obtain information on seniors rental housing options. Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m. Call 604-530-3020 ext. 306 to book an appointment.

Walking Club: Open to any seniors, the walking club is Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. Beginner and more advanced groups. Info and registration: Lindaw@lsrs.ca or 604-530-3020 ext. 303.

The Rockin’ Red Hats, Langley is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Some of our activities are dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

