Langley community group looking for some holiday helpers for charity fun run

Willows Church and Family Life Centre has a meeting Tuesday for those interested in volunteering

Race marshals and other volunteers are needed for a new fundraiser taking place during the Christmas season.

The Willows Church and Family Life Centre is looking for volunteers for the Santa Shuffle five-kilometre fun run and one-kilometre Elf Walk on Dec. 10.

The Salvation Army Willows Family Life Centre is coordinating the fundraising runs and would like to hear from people in the community who can volunteer to help, said Susan Tanaka, a caseworker.

A volunteer orientation at the centre, 103 – 5735 203rd St., on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. for any and all who wish to volunteer for the Salvation Army.

The Willows centre offers programs for various people in the community. There’s a program for women and children who have experienced domestic violence, an anger management program for children and youth, and an empowerment program for girls ages 12 to 18.

The centre also teaches budgeting, other life skills programs, a parent and tot drop-in program, and RentSmart which is tenant education.

Salvation Army

