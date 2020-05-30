Langley Environmental Partners Society gives greens to seniors

With help from the Good Food Access Fund, LEPS is distributing veggies and gardening kits

Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is aiming to help residents who may not have access to green groceries by giving them vegetables on a weekly basis for the next month.

LEPS recently received a grant of $15,000 from Community Food Centres Canada’s Good Food Access Fund – enabling the organization to work with local farmers and offer veggies to seniors and families in need.

Amanda Smith, agricultural coordinator with LEPS, was set up on Friday morning in the Langley Senior Resources Society parking lot to distribute tomato, cucumber, spinach, potatoes, and micro-greens.

Mask-clad and practising social distancing, Smith was quick to point out there was very little literature for people to flip through in comparison to the typically more interactive LEPS booths.

Only a small sign listing the garden ingredients up for grabs was displayed, as well as a notice touting that next week there would be eggs.

“If you are immune-compromised or don’t want to go to the grocery store and take that risk, you can come here and support local while talking to someone and getting that one-on-one experience,” she said.

Smith felt that the program was a win/win for everyone involved; local farmers had been struggling to get their produce to market while others may have been struggling to purchase fresh, healthy foods.

“We’ve gotten a huge response,” she assured.”Markets may not be open to the maximum degree and there is limited dine-in options, so this really is a great opportunity to support local.”

Smith will be handing out vegetables for the next four Friday mornings at 20605 51b Ave from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

She will, however, be starting at 12:30 p.m. next Friday, June 5, as LEPS will be hosting a Zoom conference that morning to share information about nutrition and easy, healthy cooking for one.

“The bags of vegetables are actually designed for one or two people,” Smith added. “It can be hard to know how to cook for one these days.”

Nichole Marples, LEPS executive director, said in addition to help local farmers distribute their produce and provide for the vulnerable populations, 225 container gardening kits will be distributed to people hoping to start growing greens of their own called “Gardens in a Box.”

“This advances food security in Langley, moving from immediate food provisioning to longer term food sufficiency,” she said.

For more information on the program, people can visit https://www.leps.bc.ca.

Tree Seedling Giveaway

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove, in partnership with LEPS, will be distributing free Saskatoon berry and Red-twig Dogwood seedlings on Saturday, June 6.

Held to recognize Canadian Environment Week, van Popta will be at Home Depot, 6550 200 St, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

