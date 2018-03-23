The Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) plants flowers at Buckley Park during their Pollinator Pathway event Friday (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press)

VIDEO: Langley environmentists enhance native pollinator habitat

Langley Environmental Partners Society begins a pollinator pathway along BC Hydro right of way.

Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) hosts its pollinator pathway event at Buckley Park in Langley City this weekend.

The event runs from Thursday March 22 to Saturday March 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and constitutes a lot of planting.

LEPS is working to create a pollinator pathway along the BC Hydro right of way in Langley City, to enhance native pollinator habitat by planting species that will offer pollen and nectar.

Langley pool renovations completed

