Langley family raises $400 to aid rebuild of Lytton family businesses

A local family raised hundreds of dollars during a recent garage sale in support of relatives who were forced to flee Lytton after a wildfire tore through the town.
After learning of the devastation in the southern British Columbia village, cousins Larissa Thomson and Eric Fandrich moved quickly to support their family who lost everything in the fire.
Thomson told the Langley Advance Times several cousins were displaced as a result of the wildfire, and the family lost two businesses – Kumsheen Rafting and Klowa Art Cafe – but everyone was safe.
The day after the June 30 wildfire destroyed much of Lytton two GoFundMe campaigns were launched to help the family rebuild their businesses.
To support the cause Thomson hosted a garage sale on July 10 at Brookswood home.
“I was able to donate $200 to each campaign ($400 total) from the proceeds of the garage sale,” she said.
“Which, with such short notice, is not too bad, considering most people come to a garage sale armed with a change-purse full of loonies and twoonies,” she laughed.
“We did have a few people coming because they’d seen the story in the paper.”
As of Tuesday (July 27), the fundraiser in support of Kumsheen Rafting had raised $3,300, while the Klowas campaign has raised nearly $13,000.
As of Tuesday there are 250 wildfires burning across the province, according to BC Wildfire.
Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
