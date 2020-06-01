Township firefighters estimate they celebrated 300 birthday with local families during their month-long birthday party rescue program which ended May 31, 2020. (Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities/Facebook)

Langley firefighters celebrate 300 birthdays during month-long program

Birthday party rescue program ended May 31

After a month of celebrating a popular birthday party program hosted by Township firefighters came to an end on Sunday.

“This started as a simple way to connect with our community during a strange time,” Township Langley Firefighters’ Charities said in a social media post.

READ MORE: Langley firefighters pull back from special events

The organization estimates they celebrated 300 birthdays with local families in Langley.

“This program, done by firefighters on their own time, has allowed us to continue to connect with everyone despite the pandemic,” the post continued.

READ MORE: Langley firefighters offer birthday surprises

View this post on Instagram

Our Birthday Party Rescue program ends today. This started as a simple way to connect with our community during a strange time. We’ve loved celebrating nearly 300 birthdays with you this month. We typically participate in many community events that stopped due to COVID-19. This program, done by firefighters on their own time, has allowed us to continue to connect with everyone despite the pandemic. Thank you for sharing your photos and stories of your birthday visits, we’ve really enjoyed it. We will be sharing a few of these stories over the next few days. If you have any photos or stories that you haven’t already shared with us, please contact us at charitable@iaff4550.ca #langley #langleybc #birthdaypartryrescue #community #inthistogether

A post shared by ToL Firefighters Charities (@tlfcs) on

