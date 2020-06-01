Langley firefighters celebrate 300 birthdays during month-long program

After a month of celebrating a popular birthday party program hosted by Township firefighters came to an end on Sunday.
“This started as a simple way to connect with our community during a strange time,” Township Langley Firefighters’ Charities said in a social media post.
The organization estimates they celebrated 300 birthdays with local families in Langley.
“This program, done by firefighters on their own time, has allowed us to continue to connect with everyone despite the pandemic,” the post continued.
