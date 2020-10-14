Langley firefighters go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Members of the Township of Langley Fire Department dawn pink for 2020 Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley Fire Department has once again gone pink in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2019, the Township of Langley Professional Firefighters Association, Local 4550, brought specially designed and stylized pink T-shirts to the department to wear on duty during the month of October.

This year the awareness campaign became a fundraiser with the help of the department’s paid-call members.

“Having this change to the uniform was suggested to us by one of our members as a good way to raise awareness and honour those that are fighting the disease,” said Nick Short, director of Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society (TLFCS). “He was inspired by and wanted to grow on the success of last year’s campaign.”

READ MORE: ‘Always keep fighting,’ breast cancer hits home for Langley Township firefighters

The original design of the T-shirts was developed by a member’s wife who was fighting breast cancer.

“We had nearly universal buy-in from the paid call firefighters,” said Short adding the department’s administration have always been enthusiastically involved.

A portion of every shirt purchased formed the foundation of the donation, Short said, and it was matched by the charitable society, resulting in a total donation of $1,200 to the Canadian Cancer Society.

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerLangley Township