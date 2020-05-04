Langley firefighters offer birthday surprises

There have been more than 200 requests for a visit from Engine 4550 so far

Langley Township firefighters are out and about, greeting people, and bringing a little cheer and joy to those who can’t go out much due to the pandemic.

The firefighters union local, IAFF 4550, started a drive by recognition program at the start of May through the union’s charitable society.

According to union president Andy Hewitson, they had 150 requests for visits on the first day, and by Sunday they were past 200.

“Hearing that there was a need in our community, the Firefighters Charitable Society and the members of IAFF local 4550 have been busy finding ways to bring a few smiles to the people we serve,” Hewitson said.

The union members are driving “Engine 4550” around the visit people in the Township.

“This is a very big opportunity for our members to give back to such an amazing community,” he said. “It is important that we all stay connected and that everyone has a sense of comfort that we all are looking out for one another. This crisis will end, and Langley will remember that in these trying times everyone from all walks of life did our part to keep each other safe, happy and healthy.”

On the weekend, the firefighters were joined by Township Mayor Jack Froese, who got to drive Engine 4550 himself.

Local firefighters were taking part in a number of 7 p.m. cheer events and other special appearances for distanced events early in the lockdown, but had to pull back for official duties. Union members are now taking up the task in their off-shift hours.

CoronavirusfirefightersLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese (left) with firefighters Gareth Lockhart (driving) and Matthew Szydlowski delivered wishes for happy birthdays around the community on Sunday. (Langley Township Firefighters Charitable Society)