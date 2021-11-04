Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society (TLFCS) is holding a 24-hour ‘row-athon’ on Remembrance Day to help raise fund to help service men and women struggling with mental health issues. (tlfcs.org/file)

Langley firefighters to hold a Remembrance Day ‘Rowathon’ to help service members struggling with mental health issues

There will be a pause for two minutes of silence at 11:11 a.m.

Langley firefighters will put themselves to the test at a 24-hour row-athon to help raise fund to help service men and women struggling with mental health issues.

Organized by the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society (TLFCS), the event gets underway on Remembrance Day, No. 11, at 6 a.m. at Trading Post Brewing in Fort Langley at 9143 Glover Road, and will continue non-stop until 6 a.m. the next day, with one exception, a two-minute pause for silence, at 11:11 a.m.

Nick Short, a firefighter and co-director of the society, said the event was being held on Remembrance Day “in solidarity with those service members who struggle with mental health issues.”

Firefighters will use two rowing machines, and there will be additional rowing machines for members of the public to come and row.

The charity hopes to raise between 15-20 thousand dollars which will be donated directly to Honour House Society, an organization that works closely with First responders and veterans suffering with PTSD (Posttraumatic stress disorder) and other service-related injuries.

“Together we can help continue the valuable work Honour House provides during a time when first responders and non profit organisations need it most,” Short said.

Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society is a not-for-profit society registered in B.C.

It has several projects being developed for the benefit of local, provincial and national charities and partners; including a snack program for local students in conjunction with the School District #35 Foundation and Save-On-Foods, and fundraising for the local Langley Memorial Hospital foundation, the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Donations to the society can be made online at tlfcs.org.

