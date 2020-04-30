Langley Food Bank is enforcing social distancing with tape and cones to keep people apart while the services continues amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Jim Calamunce/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Food Bank says more than 50 new families have joined since COVID-19 pandemic began

Donations of diapers, pet food, canned protein, vegetables, fruit, rice, and oats greatly needed

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, shuttering businesses and keeping people at home – Langley’s food banks are still in need of donations to feed hungry residents that need grocery assistance.

Jim Calamunce, executive director Langley Food Bank, said more than 50 new family units have joined that particular bank since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic started in March – a direct result from job and income loss that now accentuates pressures to have enough donations to go around.

Calamunce said the greatest needs right now are snacks, canned veggies, canned fruit, women’s medium and large Depends diapers, plus dog and cat food.

Jaye Murray, program manager at Sources Langley Food Bank, said extra precautions are always being taken to ensure both the volunteers and clients are safe during any transaction.

“We’re bagging our distribution to minimize contact so appreciate our basic food items that are easy to place in bags and ensure all clients are receiving equitable amount of food,” Murray said.

Sources is in need of “basic healthy staples” such as canned protein, vegetables and fruit, rice and oats, chickpeas, fresh produce, and diapers size 5 and 6.

READ MORE: Community Gaming Grants program announces $3 million donation to Food Banks B.C.

Additionally, Sources is part of an online fundraiser called The BC Country Artist Auction, where local artists like Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, Karen Lee Batten, Aaron Pritchett, and JoJo Mason are offering Zoom chats and personalized merchandise.

People can visit www.32auctions.com to check out the selection of items and country musicians to bid on.

Langley Food Bank office is open on Tuesday and Thursday for accepting donations and pre-scheduled appointments at 5768 203rd St.

Sources Langley Food Bank accept donations at Unit 208 – 20445 62nd Ave.

Individuals and families who live on a low income in the Langley area (Zero Avenue to the Fraser River, east of 196th Street and west of 276th Street) are eligible and can visit langleyfoodbank.com or sourcesfoundation.ca for more information.

