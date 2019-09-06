Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Jimmy Shine is coming back

Car world celebrity Jimmy Shine and Langley’s Jim McGregor at last year’s Cruise-In. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

By Jim McGregor/Special to the Langley Advance Times

Southern California custom car builder Jimmy Shine is headed back to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In for a second year.

On a phone interview, Shine expressed his excitement about returning to the show in Aldergrove.

“I had such a great time and was made so welcome by the Canadian car folks last year, and I’m really looking forward to coming back north,” he shared.

“I was very impressed with the show. The day before the weather didn’t look too promising but more than 800 cars showed up, the sun came out, the atmosphere was great, and I was really impressed with the dedication of so many car owners who took a chance.”

Shine spent all day walking the show with Cruise-In directors and he was surprised by the diverse collection of cars on display.

“I was surprised it was as big as it was, and there were many makes and models of cars on display that you don’t often see anymore. It was a very eclectic show with bikes, classics, vintage cars and some unique custom designs all displayed together,” Shine shared.

He now travels to shows throughout the world and he ranks the Cruise-In up at the top.

“I just recently returned from Finland and it’s good to see the classic cars and classic car people work so hard to keep this alive and the people in Aldergrove are doing a great job.”

At last year’s show, Shine presented a Shine Speed Shop Award of Excellence and he plans to make that an annual award.

“As I walked through the show it was obvious I wouldn’t be able to get down and crawl under all the vehicles, but I was looking for vehicles that showed craftsmanship and engineering vision and excellence. I was looking for the soul of the builder evident in the car.”

Shine presented the 2018 award to Karl Fisher, a hot-rod builder from Maple Ridge.

“I met with Karl after the awards, a great guy, and we agreed that this year, he will display his car in the Jimmy Shine booth at the show and he will help me choose the 2019 recipient of the Shine Speed Shop Award of Excellence. I hope to carry that on in perpetuity with the previous year’s winner helping choose the next one.”

The other attraction that is bringing Shine back north is Canadian fish and chips.

Cruise-in Director Riccardo Sestito hosted Jimmy at last year’s event.

“Riccardo introduced me to fish and chips and I can’t wait to sit down in front of another platter.”

“Jimmy was a real hit with the crowd,” Sestito said, noting the celebrity stopped and talked to hundreds of people, posed for photos, signed autographs and gave car advice whenever asked.

“He is a true ambassador and he is recognized as one of the best at his craft.”

Sestito is always on the lookout for celebrities to attend the show: “We had some other big names on tap but they fell through but we if we find a specialty car or celebrity at the last minute, we’ll fit them in and make them welcome.”

