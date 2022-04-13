LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Garden clubs on the move, again

First show and sale in two years on the calendar for Saturday, April 30 at Langley church

by Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times

It has definitely been a long two-plus years for many members of the various garden clubs around B.C. and especially the Lower Mainland.

Enthusiastic gardeners would normally fill halls and meeting rooms with excited chatter about what was fabulous in their gardens; enjoy lively entertainment from a myriad of speakers; marvel at the plant beauties exhibited on various show tables; and enjoy the all-round camaraderie of the regular meeting.

SPRING COLUMN – LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Perfect time for planting

When the pandemic shut all these activities down, gardeners remained fairly content in their gardens – but definitely hungered after the social aspect of belonging to a club of like-minded people, and especially the annual plant sales that most clubs used as their main fundraisers, and also the opportunity for many new gardeners to find hidden treasures to take home.

March this year saw the first meeting of the Langley Garden Club in two years.

This long-standing club was established in 1941 and would have celebrated 80 years if we had been able to last year.

But the March meeting saw members returning in droves – smiling ear to ear beneath their masks, but you could see it in their eyes – we were back.

And with that, there is much activity surrounding the upcoming Annual Spring Show and Sale, to be held on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southridge Fellowship Church, 22756 48th Ave.

For this event, members will fill the fireside room inside the church with colour – floral arrangements and displays of spring flowers and foliage.

Outside on the front lawn will be a fabulous collection of gardening-related vendors and, of course, the clubs own plant sale table, bake sale and raffle.

Spring is definitely one of the best times in the garden – you see returning favourite plants emerging in earnest; and see areas where you have room to plant more.

Events such as garden club plant sales are one of the best places to not only find great plants, but have the chance to talk to the people who grow them and are a fountain of knowledge.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club.

RECENT COLUMN – LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Cold snap doesn’t deter

.

garden lifegardeningLangley

Past garden club shows and sales. (Special to Langley Advance Times)