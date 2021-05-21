Wedding gown hydrangea (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)

Wedding gown hydrangea (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)

LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Hydrangeas re-invented

Local gardening expert explains how growers have created a few key species for small spaces

by Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times

Whenever someone said ‘hydrangea’ to me, I always flashed back to childhood memories of big, round blooms of pink and purple all over massive shrubs that took up the whole side of the house!

While those are still amazing hydrangeas, breeders of this beautiful shrub have listened to the gardening public and come out with lines of truly fabulous, more compact, varieties.

These include the Everlasting series (large mophead blooms on strong shorter stems) and the Double Delights series (most are double lacecap style blooms).

Both of these strains of hydrangeas offer varieties that are compact – growing three to four feet tall and wide – making them exceptional plants for container gardening for those in smaller spaces.

RECENT GREEN THUMB: Perfect time for planting

Most of the Everlasting series bloom on older and new wood, so pruning is very easy.

They like partial sun/partial shade and we have found them to grow best in morning sun, with protection in the afternoon from the harsh heat of summer.

Most of the Double Delights series bloom on new wood and testing in our gardens have shown they can tolerate more sun than most, as long as they are well watered.

Again, they are more compact and great for small gardens and containers.

One of our favourites in the Double Delights series is Wedding Gown, a pure white lacecap that bloomed for us last year from mid-July through to the end of September.

Another big favourite was Stargazer, with purple and white blooms that attracted a lot of attention.

In the Everlasting series, we loved Green Cloud, a celery-green with white eye, that turned deeper shades of red and green as it neared the end of the season; and Amethyst, which starts pink/blue and matures to blends of blues and purples.

Both series of plants offer many selections, so do some research and find the ones that you fall in love with!

One of the main questions we are asked about hydrangeas is when to prune.

This, of course, depends on the variety. But, when you purchase one, it will say whether it blooms on new or old wood, or both. Old wood means branches that have been on the plant since the summer before; new wood means branches that develop in the current season.

PAST LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: So many new gardeners – hopefully a new trend

For hydrangeas that bloom on old wood, they normally set new buds for the following year in August/September, so should be pruned in the summer – before that happens.

Pruning them in the winter or early spring will result in low bloom for the following year.

For hydrangeas that bloom on new wood, prune after the current years bloom has finished up to the winter. Do not prune new growth in the spring as it will have the flower buds for the current year. For varieties that bloom on both old and new wood, we would prune only to reduce the size if required – in late summer.

The growers of all these hydrangeas will provide you with a tag on all plants that will tell you what type they are and what is required regarding pruning, light conditions and feeding.

For me personally, I do prefer the more compact varieties as I love to grow in containers around the house and these have proven themselves to me over the last four years to be the most forgiving and hardy hydrangeas for container growing.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens

and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardeningHome & GardenLangley

 

Everlasting green cloud hydrangea (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)

Everlasting green cloud hydrangea (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)

Everlasting amethyst hydrangea (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)

Everlasting amethyst hydrangea (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)

Pam Erikson is a Langley gardener who specializes in daylilies, but also grows and sells other perennials. (Langley Advance Times files)

Pam Erikson is a Langley gardener who specializes in daylilies, but also grows and sells other perennials. (Langley Advance Times files)

Previous story
VIDEO: A thank you to donors who funded artificial lung machine

Just Posted

Lynne Bose, Kathleen Hiltz, and Susan Sullivan picked out a new variety of hydrangea during a visit to the Erikson Daylily Garden recently. (Pam Erikson/Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Hydrangeas re-invented

Local gardening expert explains how growers have created a few key species for small spaces

Nick Kanaan and wife Lindsay (special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A thank you to donors who funded artificial lung machine

‘I would not be here without them’ says Clayton Heights resident Nick Kanaan

Firefighters examine the damaged helicopter at the Langley Regional Airport on Thursday, May 20. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Pilot walks away after helicopter crash at Langley Airport

The helicopter apparently crashed onto its side, tearing off the rotor blades

Great Vancouver Zoo's new entrance. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)
Tourism Langley hoping for indirect benefit from provincial grants

Executive director said attractions like the Greater Vancouver Zoo will be ineligible for support

(Langley Schools)
COVID-19: Number of Langley schools on exposure list decline

As of Thursday there are nine Langley schools on the exposure list, two of which are independent

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lena Rousseau presents a legislative building staffer with a letter intended for John Horgan concerning Fairy Creek. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

The suspect involved in a May 8 attack is described by police as a Caucasian man with a blonde buzz cut. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
Suspect takes bolt cutters to B.C. business after being asked to wear mask: police

On Thursday, RCMP released surveillance footage of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

The IIO’s investigation into the March 2016 death of Patricia Ann Wilson (inset) in White Rock RCMP cells continues. (File photos)
Still no answers for family of woman who died in White Rock police cells 5 years ago

‘Unique’ case is watchdog agency’s longest-ever investigation: chief civilian director

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Most Read