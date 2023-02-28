LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Spring is getting closer

Snow drops are a tell tale sign that spring is coming soon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Snow drops are a tell tale sign that spring is coming soon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Two-year-old Emma picked out a hyacinth, already blooming in garden centres. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Two-year-old Emma picked out a hyacinth, already blooming in garden centres. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Hellebores are already showing themselves in some gardens. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Hellebores are already showing themselves in some gardens. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pam Erikson shared this picture of a hamamelis. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Pam Erikson shared this picture of a hamamelis. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times

While there are many beautiful things about winter – the snow-capped mountains, the crispy frost on moss-ladened trees, children playing in the snow, etc. – we, as gardeners are so happy when winter is done and spring starts to emerge.

As I write this, we are in the throes of a late February Arctic outflow wind, making it very difficult to enjoy the walks around the garden. But walk I did, and found lots of lovely things popping up.

The snowdrops are all blooming, the hellebores are starting to open and the Hamamelis (witch hazel trees) are in full bloom.

There is always concern about these late winter blasts, but plants are pretty good at surviving.

A lot of the rhododendrons right now are protecting themselves by rolling their leaves so that they look like cigars. Just their natural way of staying safe.

LAST LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Climate changes and your garden

Many perennials are already poking their noses through the soil, but they will be fine – they are used to the cold. I always tell people that if they are really concerned about a particular plant, just put an upturned plastic pot over it for a couple of days – good protection from that nasty weather.

And a little leaf mulch cover is always good.

Once we get past this, we are sincerely hoping that spring-like weather will start.

Judging by the number of swollen buds and new growth, it’s not far away.

Garden centres are already getting their stock in place but beware – even if we get a stretch of warmer weather, it is still way too early to put out any annuals. Where we are, in Langley, we don’t plant out the annuals until early May; we have seen too many times a late frost in April that can easily take out those tender babies.

March is a great time for preparing your vegetable gardens though, and starting some things from seed either in the greenhouse or in a sunny window.

Outside, lily bulbs can be planted and lots of perennials that need dividing can be dug up in early March.

PAST LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Gardener’s in hosta heaven

Done early in the season, they will divide easily, get replanted and continue their bloom cycle as though nothing happened.

Next month, we will compile a list of local garden plant sales – always a great source of fun and great finds for gardeners.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

garden lifegardeningLangley

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Just Posted

Snow drops are a tell tale sign that spring is coming soon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Spring is getting closer

Totally Twain, a Langley-based tribute band dedicated to Shania Twain, will be performing live at the Bunkhouse Bar located at the George Preston Centre in Langley on Saturday, April 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local band brings the joy of Shania’s music to Langley residents with an interactive and entertaining show at the Bunkhouse Bar

Langley RCMP officers on duty. (Langley Advance Times files)
New Township committee to tackle police priorities

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is displayed during the California Air Resources Board (CARB) 50th Anniversary Technology Symposium and Showcase in Riverside, California, on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Bloomberg photo by Dania Maxwell
PAINFUL TRUTH: Best technology is boring