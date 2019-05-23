Langley group back in pink to raise community awareness

By Miranda Fatur/Special to the Langley Advance Times

Whether it’s behind the wheel of a bright pink truck, or handing out meals to the needy – she’s not hard to spot around the community.

Kimberly Snow is the driving force behind a grassroots charity group of about 50 volunteers dubbed Kimz Angels.

The group works with local schools, churches, and shelters to help people in need, and to advocate for the homeless.

Snow’s most recent endeavour is a Pink Gala aimed at raising awareness for her group and its efforts.

The second annual gala is on Friday, May 31 at Cascades Casino, and is already sold out.

According to Snow, the group’s colour is pink to symbolize anti-bullying.

“When people see that [pink], they know they feel safe and they can come to our trucks,” Snow said.

So, the gala is mostly about raising awareness, although any funds raised will go directly back to the community through Kimz Angels initiatives.

“Whatever we raise we’re grateful for. Anything that people want to give or do, we’re appreciative of.”

Prior to the gala, Kimz Angels will be doing an official ribbon cutting for a new ambulance that has been donated to the group.

The ambulance will be painted pink of course, and will be a ‘giving-back mobile unit.’

Snow explained the new ride will be cruising the streets at night to help feed and clothe those in need.

“It will be hitting the road after the gala,” Snow said.

Her passion for giving back sparked more than 20 years ago, when she started helping out at a Murrayville school – supporting families in need.

“Later on, we had people say ‘our neighbours need help, these kids need help,’ so we stepped up,” she explained.

Snow then partnered with paramedic Vince Ford, and the group began filling an ambulance with food each year around Christmas to take to people in need.

“People said ‘hey, you’re an angel.’ And I thought let’s do Kimz Angels because I’m not the only angel out there. It’s a team. We hooked up with schools, churches. It’s about mental illness and awareness. It’s not just about the homeless. It’s also about families who are living paycheque to paycheque.”

Snow’s reason for years of charity work is quite simple.

“We want to make a difference. We’re tired of people talking about things but not having anything done. If we don’t do it, who is going to do it?”

She added one of the biggest heartaches is seeing the homeless being moved around. In the future, her biggest hope is to see modular housing built, or have a building that the group can work out of to distribute resources and food.

“I don’t care how far we have to go to do it, we just want to put an end to homelessness. We’re people who work 24/7 and just want to make a difference.”