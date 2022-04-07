Langley health group hopes estate sales help it buy a home

Estate items donated to fibromyalgia foundation up for grabs on two April weekends

The Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation needs a home.

Specifically the people helped by the foundation need a home.

That’s why the organization continues to fundraise to buy a house where people with the condition can live in a supported environment.

“We’d like to have a house in Aldergrove,” said Cheryl Young, foundation founder and executive director. “Right now the supportive living house is in Langley.”

But the foundation would like to own the site. The current house is rented. The foundation is allowed to have a maximum of five people living at the house.

“But we have a long list of people,” she explained.

The next fundraiser is an estate sale which takes place at 25039 8th Ave., not at the foundation thrift store in Aldergrove.

To raise funds the foundation is selling furniture, household goods, hospital beds, and more at sales on two April weekends – April 19 and 10, and April 23 and 24. The sale runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those four days.

Currently the items are in storage in about three locations but will be amalgamated to the sale site at 250th Street and 8th Avenue. The sale allows the foundation to clear out the storage and raise funds while providing people with goods for their homes.

The foundation operates a also thrift store in Aldergrove at 2978 272nd St. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help fund its work.

“Last month our business in the thrift shop was up 42 per cent,” Young noted. “That’s why we need a bigger store.”

The foundation was looking for a new site but after about four months of negotiations, the plans fell through. The dream is a site that would allow for a multi-storey building with retail (the thrift shop) on the ground floor with supported living units above and room for foundation operations, she said.

But that’s the long-term dream. For now the foundation is working to buy a house for clients to live in.

